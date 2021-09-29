Rally from a one-set deficit at home?
Check.
Knock off a fellow title contender?
Check.
Keep pace with the other Tri-Rivers West contender?
Check.
Starmont rallied to beat North Linn, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23, Tuesday in Arlington. The Stars (12-27, 4-0) will host Springville (22-3, 4-0) next Tuesday and have three league matches left.
Starmont collected 119 digs against the Lynx, with Mallory Vaske (25) and Emily Schuhmacher (22) above 20 and Sydney Baumgartner, Macy Hiemes and Regan Parkin at 17 apiece. The Stars put down 57 kills, with Hiemes garnering 22, Mackenzie Curtis snagging 15 and Schuhmacher having 12.
Hiemes added two aces and Parkin grabbed one.