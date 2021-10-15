The Star Devil boys scored 63 points to place second — 27 behind Maquoketa Valley, but 41 ahead of North Linn — on Thursday at Marquette Catholic.
Charlie Sieck was second in 17 minutes, 17 seconds while Henry Hayes (18:20) finished eighth. Lane German (19:00) placed 15th. Connor Wittman (20:00) and Ian Otdoerfer (20:04) placed 27th and 29th, respectively, to close out the scoring quintet.
The girls were third with 54 points. The Vaskes, Anita and Mya, placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in 23:01 and 23:07 to lead the Star Devils.
Makenzie Plagman (12, 23:30), Morgan Thomas (14, 23:35) and Natalie Hamlett (21, 26:09) rounded out the scorers.
Starmont volleyball heading to TRC final eight
The Stars (17-8) won all three pool-play matches Thursday in Arlington to advance to the Tri-Rivers Conference elite eight tournament Saturday at Calamus-Wheatland.
The eight-team bracket begins at 10 a.m. The consolation semifinal begins at noon, with the championship semifinal at 1 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
On Thursday, Starmont beat Maquoketa Valley (21-5, 21-8), East Buchanan (21-12, 21-9) and North Linn (21-17, 21-19).
Macy Hiemes contributed 19 kills, two aces and two blocks and Mackenzie Curtis added 13 kills, 32 assists, 12 digs, seven aces and two blocks. Emily Schuhmacher and Kiara Steger each collected 10 kills, while Steger added four blocks.
Sydney Baumgartner placed seven aces and picked up 17 assists.