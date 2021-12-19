Louis Hamlett went 3-0 to earn the 22-pound gold medal at the Doug Guilford tournament Saturday in Arlington as one of three champions for the tournament host.
Starmont won the tournament with 183 points, 13 ahead of Monticello.
Bowen Munger (160, 2-0, two major decisions) and Skyler Jaster (170, 2-0, two pins) also claimed championships. Hamlett won 4-1 in the title match and pinned his other opponents.
Lane German (113), Jacob Goedken (195), Henry Hayes (152) and Avery Vaske (145) each placed second. Anthony King (138) and Dawson Zobac (132) each went 2-2 and placed fourth.
S-F wins Al DeLeon
Invitational
The Cougars earned five gold medals Saturday at West Hancock and grabbed the team championship with 285 points.
Treyce Ensign led the way, going 5-0 with five pins at 182. Davis VanSickle (126, 4-0), Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 3-0) and Trace Meyer (120, 3-0) all went undefeated in winning titles. Cael Judisch (113) won his lone match in a two-person field.
Brennon Blake (106), Nathan Egan (145), Jesse Jones (160) and Kaden Meyer (132) all placed second.
Wapsie Valley goes 2-4
at Battle of Waterloo
The Warriors beat Bishop Heelan Catholic, 45-35, and Clear Lake, 38-36, over the weekend at the two-day Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena.
Wapsie Valley lost against Pleasant Valley (58-15), Lake Mills (50-27) and Waterloo East (42-31).
On the second day against Clear Lake, Brody Kleitsch’s pin at 113 pounds helped Wapsie hold on for the win.
Discarding forfeit wins, Kleitsch (four pins) was one of three Warriors to go 4-2. Dawson Schmit (126) and Kanen Decker (132) were also 4-2 and Cannon Joerger (182) went 4-1 with four pins.
NFV 10th at Lynx Invitational
On Saturday in Troy Mills, the TigerHawks scored 54.5 points behind Nick Koch’s gold at 126. Koch went 2-0 with a technical fall and a 2-1 championship-match win.
Dillon Sparrgrove went 3-1 and placed third.
Basketball
Oelwein girls fall at Denver
During a North Iowa Cedar League game Friday in Denver, the Cyclones won, 87-25. The boys game score was not available as of press time.
No statistics were available as of press time.
NFV sweeps
Fillmore Central
The TigerHawks picked up a pair of wins against Fillmore Central on Saturday at Luther College. The boys won, 68-65, in overtime and the girls won, 57-56.
Blake Reichter scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Kaleb White added 13 and Tayler Luzum put up 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the boys game.
The girls led 16-9 after one quarter and held on as Fillmore closed within a point. No statistics were available as of press time.
Turkey Valley sweeps
West Central
In an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader Friday, the Trojan boys won, 57-38, and the girls won, 52-30. No statistics were available as of press time.
Central City sweeps Starmont
In a Tri-Rivers West doubleheader Friday, the Wildcats won the boys game, 57-25, and girls game, 51-25. No statistics were available as of press time.
Bowling
North Iowa sweeps Oelwein
The Husky boys fell by 15 pins, 2,575-2,560, Friday in Buffalo Center while the girls lost, 1,901-1,420.
Austin Espe (496 total pins, 264 high game) led the boys while Ashton Seeders (332/176) and Noah Gross (312/176) broke 300.
Shalymar Evens (232/131) and Olvia Armstead (201/107) broke 200 for the girls.
Forest City sweeps NFV
On Friday in Forest City, the TigerHawks boys fell, 2,651-2,354, and the girls fell, 2,232-2,001. Mason Brown-Gunnerman rolled a 364 series and 191 high game while Brice Burgen rolled a 329/193.
On the girls side, Hailey Wurzer rolled a 366-197.
Sumner-Fredericksburg bowls at Tripoli
