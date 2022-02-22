Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (7-19, 4-16 Northern Sun) lost two in a row to end their season.
Beesecker played in three games. She shot 1 of 2 from the field, 0 for 1 from 3-point range, 1 of 2 from the line and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa. She has been out with an injury for most of the season.
Pagel played in five games. She shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She accumulated seven rebounds and a block.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (17-8, 12-4 Midwest Conference) ended the regular season with an 81-44 win against Beloit. King played three minutes, sank two free throws, missed a field goal and grabbed two rebounds.
King has played in three games. He has scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson played three minutes, went 0 for 2 from the field and grabbed one rebound.
Stimson has played in two games. He is 0 for 4, including 0 for 2 from 3-point range. He has accumulated two rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (12-9, 7-7 MWC) ended the regular season with a 73-68 loss at Illinois College.
Reichter played in six games. She shot 1 for 5 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, 2 for 4 from the free throw line and scored 5 points. She grabbed one rebound.
Kiks Rosengarten is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore center for Loras College. The Duhawks (17-8, 9-7 A-R-C) opened the A-R-C tournament Tuesday night against Wartburg.
Rosengarten has played in four games. He is 1 for 2 from the field and scored two points. He has accumulated one rebound and one assist.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails bowl at the NJCAA National on March 3-5.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. The Knights’ season is done.
Track and field
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed 10th in the shot put (14.05 meters) and 18th in the weight throw (16.08) at the Iowa State Classic, then placed 10th in the weight throw (17.66) and fifth in the shot put (14.99) at the Badger St. Valentine’s Day Invitational on Friday.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa. Lehmann did not participate during the meets at ISU or Wisconsin.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. Sauerbrei ran a 1 minute, 19.3 second 600-yard run too place 15th at Iowa State and an eighth-place, 23.86 200-meter dash at Wisconsin.
The Panthers participate at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor championship meet this Sunday and Monday in Chicago.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (6-5, 3-3 Northern Sun). He is 12-8 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 8-12.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 13-5.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-3.
The Peacocks wrestle at the Division II Super Region V championship this Saturday in Moorhead, Minn.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. German became an All-American by placing third at 123 pounds (3-1 record) on Saturday. She lost her opening match but came back with three consecutive pins to earn the bronze.
The Warriors also won the team dual championship Sunday. German went 0-2 at 130 pounds.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for
Wartburg College (13-1, 8-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-8 on the season.
Wartburg clinched the American Rivers Conference championship for a second straight season. The Knights wrestle at the Division III Lower Midwest Regionals on Friday and Saturday in Dubuque.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (6-4). The Rams fell, 22-21, to Augustana College on Wednesday. Steffen lost, 8-6, in sudden victory overtime. He is 22-19.
Cornell wrestles at the Division III Lower Midwest Regionals on Friday and Saturday in Dubuque.