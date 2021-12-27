ARLINGTON — Wrap up.
Two words every football coach across levels and time reiterate on a basis that might be described as ‘annoying’ depending on the message’s receiver.
It’s also the one tangible area of defense Bowen Munger and his head coach, Mike Augustine, believe the senior improved upon in his final season of a three-year varsity stint.
Munger collected a career-high 84 total tackles, with a career-high 75 solo, for the Stars (3-6). He added seven tackles for loss, also a career high, and two fumble recoveries and was part of a senior class that tripled its win total from 2020 and garnered more victories in 2021 than from 2017-2020 (two).
“I feel like I didn’t miss as many tackles (as I did last year),” Munger said, “and I got better at getting better off blocks and stuff.
“Nothing else really changed. I just knew it was my last year of everything, really. Just make sure you do everything right, that’s all you can do.”
Munger’s work ethic and production led him to be named the Class A District 4 Defensive Player of the Year, an Iowa Press Sportswriters Association Class A second-team linebacker and the Oelwein Daily Register Defensive Player of the Year.
“He’s always had a nose for the ball, but his tackling improved this year,” Augustine said. “I think he went up about 10, 11 tackles from last year.
“But I saw the most growth off the field as one of our leaders. Him and five other seniors were voted as captains and they took it on themselves to step up and be that vocal group.”
Munger is not talkative by nature but went about his role in his own way. His leadership ability is best described in variations.
“Someone who is locked in, that is there to get better and they’re not complaining about stuff,” Munger said of ways he’s made his leadership tangible. “It’s just making sure everyone is doing their job. If you’re on a certain play, you know what you are doing. Kickoff, punt return, whatever. Leaders can help out with that because they’ve usually been through it.”
Munger was a three-year contributor at linebacker and running back and saw his production increase each season. He totaled 221 tackles, 205 solo, with 10 tackles for loss and 11 fumble recoveries.
Not bad for someone who got into playing the game a little later in life.
“I didn’t really play any little kid football. I always watched it and it seemed fun,” Munger said of a later start at the sport. “I like everything that comes into — I feel every other sport I play is just help for football. Every sport you need to be fast, wrestling helps with tackling and footwork. It all comes together.”
Augustine also noted a handful of examples. Weight room attendance was up this spring and summer and there was less fussiness around offseason conditioning as well. The coach believed others fed off Munger’s work ethic.
“Even his freshman year, he was always in the weight room, working his butt off,” Augustine said. “It bugged him when he’d lose — I don’t think in his four years, I’ve seen him lose too many conditioning sprints. Every time he, did, he’d get mad.
“His work ethic has been one to idolize, to look up to.”
Munger felt it was nothing special, just him passing lessons along.
“It’s someone to build off of,” he added. “The juniors and freshmen and sophomores, if they see the seniors being leaders, when they get to that point, they’re going to want to do the same thing for the younger people under them.”
Evolution was also mental. Munger was used as what Augustine termed a ‘monster’ back, a hybrid safety/linebacker, on certain plays, and also utilized more as a lead blocker on offense for classmate Garett Waterhouse.
“He did what was best for the team, wherever we needed to put him,” Augustine said. “He liked to just go hit people.”