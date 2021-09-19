MANCHESTER — Starmont worked itself hard the first two sets against Class 3A Vinton-Shellsburg.
It also worked so much to climb back into the third that it ran out of energy in the end. That was the difference in the Stars going 2-2 vs. 3-1 during a reconfigured West Delaware tournament on Saturday.
Vinton-Shellsburg won 24-22, 16-21, 15-11.
West Central bowed out because of COVID-related issues that depleted its roster, turning the eight-team, two-pool full tournament into a seven-team, four-match-apiece round-robin. Oelwein went 0-4.
The Stars (7-4) trailed 11-3 in the third but steadily pulled within 13-10. Mackenzie Curtis, Emily Schuchmacher (two) and Macy Hiemes earned kills, with Hiemes’ pulling the Stars to within three. A Schuchmacher kill staved off elimination, but another hitting error ended the match.
“The loss against Vinton, a game we should have won, we talked about using it as a learning experience,” head coach Robert Goedken said. “Tournaments are for learning experiences.”
Starmont trailed 20-18 in the opening set, but held off set point to knot it at 20, then again at 22-all. But a Vinton-Shellsburg kill and a hitting error on Starmont ended the set.
In the second set, the Stars opened with a 10-5 lead and held a seven-point advantage (17-10) before V-S closed within 19-15. Starmont held on to send it to the third set.
The Stars fell to Independence, 21-12, 21-15, to end the tournament. Starmont beat Oelwein, 21-12, 21-5, and topped Maquoketa Valley, 21-10, 21-13.
Statistics weren’t available as of press time.
“Independence is a better team than we are, but we did knock them off in Independence,” Goedken said. “I’m just going to say overall it was a good day.”
Huskies losing streak continues
Saturday’s final set against Vinton-Shellsburg, a 21-14, 21-18 loss, was an encapsulation of Oelwein’s day.
The Huskies led 3-1 early and held until the Vikettes flipped a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead. Oelwein stayed relatively close through the rest of the way.
A kill from Maddi McShane closed the gap to 16-13 and a Zoey Reisner kill cut the deficit to 19-15.
Later, consecutive points from Natalie Crandall (two kills and a block) brought Oelwein within 20-18, but a hitting error ended the set and match.
“The girls battled for the most part,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “Unfortunately at this level, battling doesn’t get you wins if you can’t execute and be a little more consistent than what we showed.”
Most of the Huskies day mirrored the effort against the Vikettes during a tournament Andersen was without senior outside hitter Falynn Buehler because of injury and Reisner played while sick.
After the loss to Starmont, Oelwein fell to West Delaware (21-7, 21-8) and to Edgewood-Colesburg (21-12, 21-6)
“We knew it was going to be interesting coming in,” Andersen said.”We were running a lineup we hadn’t used because we had a player injured and we had to make adjustments. We ran a 5-1 for the first time with a player (in setter Joslynn Melchert) who has never run a 5-1 at the varsity level.
“To her credit, Jos did a nice job, did everything we asked her to, did the best she could and gave great effort.”
Crandall contributed six kills, two aces and a block while Reisner had seven kills. Emma Smock collected seven kills, three aces and two assists and Melchert accrued 26 assists, three kills and an ace.
OTHER ACTION
In other Saturday action, three area teams did no worse than .500 in tournament play. Sumner-Fredericksburg (14-5) went 3-2 at Dike-New Hartford, North Fayette Valley went 3-3 at Lisbon and Wapsie Valley went 2-2 at Waterloo West.
The Cougars fell again while playing North Iowa Cedar League foes Dike and Denver, with a three-set loss against the Cyclones. S-F beat Center Point-Urbana, Janesville and Osage, all in two sets.
Isabelle Elliott (29) and Morgan Brandt (27) led the way in kills; Brandt (31) and Payten Seehase (34) combined for 65 assists. Brandt, Seehase and Alivia Lange each record four aces.
Whitney Tegtmeier (4.5) and Katie Reno (3.5) led the block party. Elliot (2.5) and Brandt (1.5) chipped in more than one apiece.
Lange picked up 58 digs, six assists and a half block.
In Waterloo, the Warriors (8-6) beat Don Bosco (21-10, 21-7) and Hudson (21-13, 21-16) and fell in three to Western Dubuque (21-18, 10-21, 15-10) They also lost to Cedar Falls (25-17, 25-17). Full statistics were unavailable as of press time, but Hannah Knight garnered seven kills and three aces and Lydia Imbrogno collected 10 kills, two aces and a block in matches against Don Bosco and Western Dubuque.
Sydney Matthias contributed 26 assists and four aces in those matches.
In Lisbon, NFV swept Midland (21-8, 21-7) and Mediapolis (21-15, 21-12) and topped Anamosa in three (21-18, 18-21, 15-7). No statistics were available for the TigerHawks.