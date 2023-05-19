Defending Class 2A champion Sumner-Fredericksburg carded a 374 to win the Forest City Regional championship Wednesday at Bear Creek Golf Club and head back to the state tournament.
Defending state champion Chloe Bolte shot a 75 to beat New Hampton’s Lauren Nuss by three strokes for FC regional medalist honors. Ava Schult was eighth with a 97 and Emma Koester was ninth with a 100. Katherine Swehla’s 102 tied for 11th.
“We are excited to return to state,” Bolte said on behalf of her teammates. “We truly played as a team today, and it took everyone to succeed. We are also very thankful for the great opportunity next week.”
Isabel Christensen (108) and Zoey Rhea (109) rounded out the team scoring.