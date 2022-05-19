By GIDAL KAISER
DES MOINES — All Holten Robinson wanted was another chance.
Wapsie Valley’s senior was the cause of the Warriors’ disqualification during the 2021 Class 1A state meet 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay after leaving his block too early.
Wapsie Valley believed it had a top-8 SHR group then, and it certainly has one now.
Robinson, Dawson Schmit, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer gained a measure of redemption by placing second in their heat in 1 minute, 2.18 seconds. It was 0.17 of a second behind heat winner Audubon and good enough for fifth-best among all qualifiers at Drake University in Des Moines on Thursday.
It was the only Wapsie Valley entrant, boys or girls, to both gain access to Saturday’s finals and finish top-8.
“Being the second runner and disqualifying us last year, I knew I had to play it safe,” Robinsons said. “We just had to run our race like we had all year.”
Schmit opened and cleanly skied each hurdle, which led to Robinson’s second leg. Harter nearly clipped multiple hurdles, but gave way to Meyer. The senior hurdles specialist took off like a bolt and held a brief lead against Audubon before coming in second.
“I could barely sleep last night,” Meyer said. “I’m so happy, obviously. That was our only goal.
“I think Saturday will be a lot better, not as hot. I expect us to do a lot better.”
Schmit was a starting leg last season and Harter was an alternate.
“I wanted to run so bad last year,” Harter said. “This year I got my chance. This is my dream right here, getting to the finals with these guys.”
Added Schmit ”My coaches told me to remember the three step rule. I ended up getting it today. I guess I’m stoked about that.”
IN OTHER COMPETITION
Robinson placed 11th in the 200 dash preliminaries (23.44) while the 3,200 relay placed ninth in (8:33.48). It was 0.17 seconds behind eighth place.
Wapsie Valley’s Elle Voy placed 11th (35-6.5) and Starmont’s Addison Popham placed 12th (34-7-75) in the shot put during the 1A morning session, as well.
Wapsie Valley’s Isabel LaRue was 10th in the long jump (15-11.5) and Jaylin May placed 14th in the 100 (13.66).
The Warrior girls 3,200 relay was 14th (10:38.11) as Sydnie Martin clocked a 2:29 during her anchor leg.
“My goal was to come out and get a 2:30 or break it,” she said. “I’m just happy I was able to do that.It was a good way to run my last 800, my last 4 by 8 relay with these girls.”
West Central’s Charlie Sieck was 10th (10:16.95) in the 3,200 run.