The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved Monday the relocation of the state dual-team tournament to Coralville’s Xtream Arena on a three-year deal. The boy’s team tournament will coincide with the weekend currently slated for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s individual tournament.
“We’re thrilled to take our State Dual Team Tournament to Xtream Arena, which will provide a world-class wrestling venue and event staff for our student-athletes,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
“In addition to the amenities Xtream Arena can provide, scheduling it alongside the new girls’ tournament will benefit our participating schools, officials, and spectators. We trust the team at Think Iowa City and Iowa City Area Sports Commission will help us grow the dual team tournament as part of an outstanding weekend of Iowa high school wrestling.”
The girls wrestle Thursday and Friday. The boys wrestle Saturday.
Postseason state basketball assignment release pushed back
The Board of Control approved recommendations out of the basketball advisory committee to eliminate the early release of substate and district pods and their associated coach seeding meetings starting in 2023. In their place, IHSAA staff will compile and release brackets for the lead-up rounds and the state tournament.
Brackets for Class 2A and Class 1A are slated for release during Week 32 (Feb. 6, 2023) of the NFHS calendar, and Class 4A and Class 3A during Week 33 (Feb. 13, 2023).
Postseason cross-country state meet time schedule rotated
Feedback from the spring joint committee meeting featuring staff and board members led to the approval of a rotating state meet schedule. The adjustment is a result of both teacher and sport scheduling conflicts at both large and small schools. Each class will move one session each year along the two-day and four-session schedule.
State Qualifying Meets will also feature a small schedule adjustment. Girls’ races will start at 4 p.m. and boys’ races will begin at 4:40 p.m.
beginning in the fall.
The state meet schedules for 2022-2025 are as follows:
2022
Friday — AM: Class 1A; PM: Class 2A
Saturday — AM: Class 3A; PM: Class 4A
2023
Friday — AM: Class 4A; PM: Class 1A
Saturday — AM: Class 2A; PM: Class 3A
2024
Friday — AM: Class 3A; PM: Class 4A
Saturday — AM: Class 1A; PM: Class 2A
2025
Friday — AM: Class 2A; PM: Class 3A
Saturday — AM: Class 4A; PM: Class 1A