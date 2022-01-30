Multiple starters had fouled out.
Fine. No big deal.
Wapsie Valley continued to roll past its early-season swoon by picking up its second top-2 upset with a 62-55 overtime win against Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday in Fairbank.
The Warriors (11-3) have won nine consecutive games and knocked off North Iowa Cedar League rivals Denver and A-P in 24 days’ time. Wapsie trailed 32-24 at halftime and 40-35 after three quarters. The host drew even at 45 to close the fourth and outscored the Falcons 17-10 in the extra session.
Senior forward Gunner Meyer produced a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, hitting 9 of 13 foul shots to gain a good chunk of his points. He battled foul trouble and finished with four while teammates Mason Harter (five points, two blocks), Casey O’Donnell (four points, four rebounds) and Andrew Westpfahl (eight points) all fouled out.
Parker Landsgard contributed a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and Michael Mann II dropped in 10 points off two 3-pointers and four foul shots.