SUMNER — Morgan Brandt stopped, turned and ran back into the dugout.
She grabbed a pair of orange-rimmed oversized sunglasses and brought them to where her Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli teammates sat.
After a brief meeting just past third base, where one could see the 12-0 score and inning ‘4’displayed on the scoreboard, the Cougars’ huddle broke and freshman pitcher Saela Steege’s face was adorned with the shades.
Steege threw the four-inning one-hitter as S-F-T claimed win No. 4 in four tidy innings against West Central (1-3) on Tuesday. She struck out four and didn’t allow a baserunner until the top of the fourth, a single to circle counterpart Abigail Squires in moving to 3-1 on the season.
“Whoever we think has the best attitude, best effort and was big in the game, they get the glasses,” Steege said. “The next game, that person gets to choose who they think deserves the glasses next.”
S-F-T (4-1) closed the game with a five-run fourth inning, putting the final two runs down when pinch-hitter Chloe Bolte’s fly ball was misplayed for a two-run error. It plated Olivia Schoonover and Zoey Rhea to end the contest.
“We did all right,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “Saela pitched a good game. We struggled a little bit, got underneath the ball for pop ups, but we were tough on the bases.”
Jamie Jones’ one-out double drove in multiple runs, adding to what was a 7-0 score through three innings. Jones went 2 for 3 with two doubles and multiple RBI. Isabel Bernard went 3 for 3 with two RBI and six stolen bases.
Jana Meyer, (three steals), Aubree Land, Alivia Lange and Steege each collected one hit.
“We came out and got the win like we should have,” Steege said.
Added Bernard, “We played hard, and we played as a team.”
West Central head coach Bianca Malone liked what she saw from her team aside from the scoreboard. It only struck out consecutively once and made two errors.
“I thought we played great,” Malone said. “I can’t complain. We hit the ball, we did almost everything right. It just — it stinks when you hit the ball right to fielders. But we keep improving every game.”