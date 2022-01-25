Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore guard for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (4-14, 1-11 Northern Sun) have lost their last three.
Beesecker has played in two games. She has shot 1 of 1 from the field, 1 of 2 from the line and scored three points. She has accumulated three rebounds and an assist.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore center for Upper Iowa. She has been out with an injury for most of the season.
Pagel has played in five games. She has shot 3 for 8 from the field and scored six points. She has accumulated seven rebounds and a block.
UIU hosts Minot State and University of Mary on Friday and Saturday.
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (10-4, 5-0 Midwest Conference) have won four in a row. King has not played in any games.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell. Stimson has not played in any games.
The Rams play at Illinois College today.
Abby Reichter is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (9-3, 4-1 MWC) have won six in a row. Reichter has played in three games. She is 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
The Rams play at Illinois College today.
Kiks Rosengarten is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore center for Loras College. The Duhawks (12-5, 4-4 A-R-C) beat Buena Vista, 78-63. Rosengarten has played in four games. He is 1 for 2 from the field, with one rebound and one assist.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails bowled at the Midwest Classic recently. HCC bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg.
The Knights bowled in Las Vegas during two tournaments over four days, but no results were available.
Wartburg bowls at the Clarke Invitational on Jan. 29-30 in Dubuque.
Track and field
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed sixth in the weight throw (16.94 meters) and seventh in the shot put with a season’s best throw of 14.34 meters at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
The Panthers participate in a meet at Wartburg College on Friday.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. She has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
The Knights host a meet Friday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa (3-3, 0-1 Northern Sun). He is 8-4 on the season.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 5-10.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-3.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 10-2.
The Peacocks wrestle at St. Cloud State on Thursday.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College (4-0). She is 2-3.
The Warriors wrestle at the CoEd Clash in Centerville on Friday.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College (8-0, 5-0 American Rivers Conference). He is 2-8 on the season.
The Knights host Coe on Feb. 4.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell (6-2). The Rams earned a 49-6 win against Iowa Wesleyan. Steffen (16-15) pinned Elias Cordero in one minute, nine seconds during their the match.
Cornell wrestles at the Pete Wilson Invitational on Friday.