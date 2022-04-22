Kaylie Stewart’s offseason work has shown up for Oelwein.
The senior vaulted into the lineup’s top three as the season began. She spent Thursday at the No. 2 singles spot and claimed the Huskies’ only victory against Waverly-Shell Rock in an 8-1 loss.
Stewart led Alexis Gielau by a game in the first set before falling, 6-3. She then rebounded to win the second set, 6-0, and the third-set tiebreaker, 10-0.
Stewart has both Oelwein’s (0-4) set wins this season.
“I credit my win to my magic orb,” she joked.
“It feels really good to come back after being down in the first set,” she added. “We really work hard and practice and finally feels like my hard work is showing off.”
Stewart and Natalie Albrecht picked up six games against Gielau and Elizabeth Frerichs at No. 3 doubles (6-4, 6-2). Molly Trumblee pushed the second set to 7-5, but fell, 6-2, 7-5, at No. 4 singles.
Danielle Gerstenberger picked up three games at No. 4 singles and teamed with Trumblee to claim four games at No. 4 doubles. Morgan Alber snagged three games at No. 3 singles.