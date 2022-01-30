SUMNER — Eyes widened.
He later described it like going for a quarterback sack.
Christian Stoler escaped from the grip of Union Community’s Gabe Hanson. Frustrated, Hanson took off his headgear and began walking away.
The problem was Stoler’s escape was amid the second 30-second overtime session, and there was still time on the clock.
So Stoler ran after Hanson and tackled him to the mat for the final points of a 5-2 double-overtime victory at 285 pounds. The win clinched the program’s first North Iowa Cedar League wrestling crown Saturday.
If a match is tied after six minutes, the wrestlers go through a one-minute sudden-death period. If it is still tied, there is an overtime session divided into two 30-second periods. Wrestlers are allowed to score as many points as possible in each session.
“Had some crazy stuff happen. (He) didn’t know the overtime rules and I got a double-leg takedown,” Stoler laughed. “Went back to football mode.
“He’s a great wrestler; it was just a little mental mistake. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”
Stoler’s double-overtime escape was the third of his match with Hanson. He trailed 2-0 after Hanson scored a takedown early in the second period, then earned an escape for a 2-1 deficit. Needing an extra point going into the final two minutes, Stoler took the bottom position. He cleared an escape with 18 seconds left in the frame to knot the match.
“I gave up (points) on that roll through and had to make it up from there,” Stoler said. “Little long in the third — took me a while to get up. He had some good riding techniques.”
Stoler (27-4) spent less than two minutes on the mat in his previous two matches, pinning Hudson’s Spencer Poppe in 33 seconds and BCLUW’s Caden Steding in 55.
It led to a rematch with Hanson, who Stoler pinned during a regular-season dual.
“It was a tough one, one you need before these playoff-type scenarios the next couple weeks,” Stoler said. “It was a really cool match.
“First NICL champion for Oelwein. Made history. Feels good.”
Stoler’s gold medal was the highlight of Oelwein’s day as a smaller Huskies squad placed 11th with 75 points. The Huskies have been beset by injuries and illness in the past two weeks.
Leighton Patterson (27-10) went 3-1 to place third at 138; he collected two pins and a 6-1 decision. His pin 26 seconds into the bronze medal match gave him the higher placing.
Colton Roete (20-12) placed fourth at 182. He went 4-2 with four pins. Roete worked his way into the third-place match and lost in a no contest.
Nolan Lamphier and Westin Woodson each went 1-3 with a pin. Logan Cockerham and Regan McKeeman each went 0-2.