FAIRBANK — One broken finger changed the course of a cross-country team.
OK, sort of.
Though it has helped Ryan Schares enter a new world, one which he’s happy to be a part of.
The Wapsie Valley senior broke his finger while working out in preparation for football, a team he was a part of for multiple years. Because of this, he was sidelined from football action and could do nothing but condition, nothing but run.
“I knew I loved track and wanted to compete better next year in the events I love — the 800 (-meter run) and the 400,” Schares said. “Just being able to run and not having to worry about football at all for four weeks, I realized I loved running and wanted to pursue it, whether it was the more popular thing or not.”
Schares informed his track coach and Warriors cross-country coach Justin Davie he wanted to run this season. Davies was ecstatic.
“I think just learning how to run a race — everybody needs to figure out what kind of a race is the best tactic for them to run,” Davie said. “The first meet, never having done it before, he didn’t know what that was.
“But I think every race he runs with more confidence and runs it a little smarter and learns a little bit more about what he can and can’t do.”
Schares has three top-40 placements in three meets this year. He clocked 20 minutes, 25.4 seconds to place 26th at the Oelwein Invitational on Oct. 31. The next week was 37th place, but a time of 19:23.7, at the Dick Politte Go-Hawk Invitational at Wartburg College.
The more than a minute drop in a week wasn’t necessarily a surprise to Davie.
“He got out that first race and got out really hard and really struggled to finish,” the coach said. “At that point, I don’t need to tell him, ‘You got out to fast.’ He can feel it.”
Tuesday’s Starmont Invitational resulted in a time of 19:17.3 and 42nd place overall. Schares has led the Warriors each time on the course.
“He gets better every meet, and obviously as the year goes one, he’ll get more into meet shape,” Davie said. “He ended the year in track strong, but I didn’t expect him to have this much success this early in cross-country. I’m excited to see where he can go from here.”
The coach didn’t give Schares any particular advice or instruction from the moment he began practice and has watched as Schares has made adjustments in pace and tactics himself.
A multi-sport athlete, Schares knew there were adjustments to make based on track workouts.
“I feel like I’ve gotten better at, like, knowing myself and what my pace should be and how I should finish a race,” he said. “ It’s helped me improve from meet to meet. I think it’s because I’m getting more comfortable.
“I’ve always known I’m more of a distance runner, in essence. I’ve known I’m at least decent at that. The improvement I was making so fast, that was above my expectation.”