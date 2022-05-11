It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Boys
Ethan Anderson, Oelwein: The freshman shot an 81 to place 14th at the North Iowa Cedar League meet.
Brandon and Nolan Cushion, West Central: The brothers each earned medalist honors in duals during the week.
Jacob Goedken, Starmont: The senior tied for sixth with an 86 at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Nick Koch, North Fayette Valley: The junior claimed two medalist honors during the week.
Brandon Tournier, Oel: The freshman won medalist honors at a triangular and placed seventh at the NICL meet.
Garrett Waterhouse, Star: The senior tied for fourth with an 81 at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman claimed medalist honors twice and placed top-4 four times as the Cougars went 6-6 in three triangulars and won the Grundy Center invitational.
Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley: The senior earned medalist honors at a dual.
Soccer
Boys
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior collected three goals and two assists as the TigerHawks went 2-0 during the week.
Track and field
Boys
Ayden Burrow, NFV: The underclassman won the 110 high hurdles (59.01 seconds) and was runner-up in the 400 hurdles by 0.14 seconds at the Upper Iowa Conference meet. He also led the shuttle hurdle relay to a win (1:07.11).
Garet Kiel, Oel: The sophomore placed second in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 400 hurdles in the North Iowa Cedar League mega meet.
Keegan McTaggart, Star: The junior placed third (5-10) in the high jump at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior won the discus (158 feet, 2 inches) and was second in the shot put (46-3).
Brennan Sauser, Oel: The senior won the 3,200 (9:40.62) and was second in the 1,600 at the NICL meet.
Charlie Sieck, WC: The junior won the 3,200 (10:23.23) and was third in the 1,600 at the Upper Iowa Conference meet.
Logan Wescott, WC: The senior won the 400 dash (55.5).
Wapsie Valley: The boys sprint medley relay was second at the NICL meet (1:38.4).
Girls
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior was runner-up in the long jump, by a quarter of an inch, and third place in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Isabel LaRue, WV: The sophomore placed third at the NICL meet.
Addison Popham: The junior placed fifth in the discus at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Braelyn Meyer, NFV: The underclassman won the 3,200 win (11:40.31) and was fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior was runner-up in the 800 and anchored the distance medley relay to second at the NICL meet.
Mya Vaske, Star: The senior placed fifth in the 1,500 at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
NFV throwers: Kerrigan Alexander won the shot put (30-4.5), Sarah Dean won the discus (99-5) and Olivia Kleppe was second in the shot and third in the discus.
Wapsie relays: The sprint medley and 400 relays were runner-up at the NICL meet.
Tennis
Boys
Colton Roete and Parker Sperfslage, Oel: Each Husky went 2-4 at the North Iowa Cedar League Tournament. Both placed fourth in their brackets, and Roete and Sperfslage won twice at No. 1 doubles.
Girls
Molly Trumblee, Oel: The senior won four matches during the North Iowa Cedar League tournament. She went 4-2 overall.