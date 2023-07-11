It takes the effort of a whole program to be successful. Success can be defined in many ways — victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work of area athletes. Here is the athletes of the week selections for the summer postseason.
Baseball
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The junior went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base during a 7-3 loss.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior went 3 for 10 with five runs batted in, three runs scored, two doubles and a steal as the Warriors went 2-1.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The senior went 1 for 3 with a double during a 3-0 loss.
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The senior went 3 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored during the Huskies’ 3-2 loss.
Justus Kelley, Wapsie Valley: The senior went 6 for 10 with four runs, three RBI, two doubles, two steals and a walk.
Caleb Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore went 1 for 2 during a 10-0 loss.
Softball
Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley: The freshman went 6 for 9 with five RBI, three runs, a home run, double and stolen base as the Warriors went 1-1. She pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out seven.
Sydney Matthias, Wapsie Valley: The senior went 4 for 6 with four RBI, two runs and a walk.
Addison Murray, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The freshman went 1-1, allowing one earned run and striking out 10 in 15 1/3 innings. She was 3 for 6 with two walks and an RBI.
Greyson Smith, S-F-T: The eighth-grader went 3 for 6 with two runs and an RBI.
Macy Westendorf, Oelwein: The freshman went 1 for 3 during a 10-0 loss.