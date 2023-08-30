Three points?
Reaction from Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls was on the optimistic end after Tuesday’s annual Oelwein Invitational at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Hillary Trainor was runner-up by 26 seconds (19 minutes, 14.66 seconds) and the lineup’s back end — an often consternation last season — showed off strong to help the Cougars place second to Denver (83-86) as the North Iowa Cedar League rivals ran away from the rest of the field.
“I think we had a great first meet. Going into the meet we knew we had some tough competition, but we didn’t let that stop us,” Trainor said. “I think it was a great meet to see where we sit as a team and we finished second by only a few points.
“I didn’t run my fastest race, but I’m in a good position for it being the first meet of the season. We are working hard and ready to keep pushing ourselves the rest of the season.”
Behind the senior standout distance runner, junior Rylee Shonka placed 17th (14 for team scoring) in 21:47.67 and the 3-5 runners placed in the top 25 in team scoring.
Saela Steege (22:27.70) placed 24/21, Ella Pitz and Sophie Boehmler were 27-28 (24-25) in 22:41.63 and 22:42.24, respectively.
“I think last night’s meet was a great way to start our season,” Shonka said. “We finished second to Denver by just a few points. I set a new PR, which was exciting.
“As a team we are all working hard to keep pushing and getting better. I am excited to see how the rest of our season goes.”
Claire Rucker (22:52.74; 34/30) and Jaci Snyder (24:06.43; 59/54) rounded out the varsity seven.
“Last night’s individual and team competition was tough, and we enjoyed pushing through, finding grit, and gutting out the times and scores we were able to,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Very pleased from top to bottom on our first night out and how the girls pushed as a team and gave us a well-rounded representation.
“We will be eight or nine deep all season, and we are excited to see the inner squad battles, team support and a variety of opportunities to step up.”
Starmont-West Central freshman Lauren Krogmann placed seventh in 21:00.41 as the only varsity runner. The rest of the girls team ran the JV race.
“We have a young team that needed to put up a benchmark on where we are,” Gruman said. “ Our JV girls improved times from a year ago, and (Krogmann) placed seventh in a very competitive race.”
North Fayette Valley placed 10th (259), with Braelyn Meyer (23:02.57; 40/35) leading the way.
The TigerHawks saw Lexi McGowan (23:29.76; 49/44) and Ava Bilden (23:51.80; 55/50) place within the top 50 in team scoring.
“Our girls ran well for our first meet with a varsity squad full of freshmen (outside of Bilden and Meyer),” head coach Jon Kullen said. “If we can improve our pack running, we will be in a good spot.”
Wapsie Valley came in 11th, two ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg (299-301). Senior Ava VanDaele (23:10.68) placed 42nd/37th team scoring, with its No. 2-4 runners (Jaylin May, Ava Meyer, Maya Barnes) at 60-62-64 in team scoring (65-67-69 as individuals).
“We needed a meet to see where we are at,” head coach Justin Davie said. “I thought we competed well and got the first meet jitters out of the way. Several runners ran their first meet, and that is always a neat thing to see.
“I think we left the meet motivated to keep getting better and they all learned a bit about themselves.”
Host Oelwein placed 13th (313 points) behind Ashlyn Sauser’s 25th-place finish in 22:39.68 (22 for team scoring).
“I know that for some reason, I wasn’t mentally there today, and really allowed that to affect my race,” the freshman said. “I thought too much when I was racing, instead of just allowing myself to go for it.”
Behind Sauser, the Huskies compiled a solid quartet of 63-73-77-78 in team scoring.
Seniors Rachel Rulapaugh (24:46.79) and Libby Gearhart (25.41.72) were within the top 80 individuals while Jenna Bahe (26:17.36) and senior Alexa Berryman (26:21.94) closed the team scoring.
Khloie Martin (26:24.61) and Claire Prouty (28:50.02) rounded out the varsity team.
“Our girls, as a group and individually, felt as if they could have run better,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “That is exactly what you want to hear. We ran tentatively — I believe we will run more aggressively on Saturday.
“We had two 9th graders running in their first high school race, and they will have a better feel going forward.”