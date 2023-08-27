The first run went for eight yards.
The next three were all the same play — and went for zero.
That’s how Sumner-Fredericksburg concluded its 18-12 overtime win Friday in Winthrop.
“The end was exciting. The kids knew what to expect, and they worked their tails off,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “On first down (defense), nothing worked. We were kind of like, ‘Oh, (no). Are we going to lose this?’ We changed a couple things up front to get more aggressive, put our heels on the goal line and came up big.
“We knew East Buchanan would run the same play again because they got it for eight yards and they’re a team that likes to repeat the same play multiple times. We changed our front, got aggressive with the linebackers and stopped them for a loss a couple times.”
Jaxon Willems’ touchdown run in OT was his second score of the game, and Noah Henderson caught a score at the end of regulation to force the extra session.
Both TDs elicited nearly the same amount of elation and relief.
“When we tied the game up at the end of regulation, zeroes on the clock, that was the bigger relief,” Coyle said. “That was a relief moment, but I think so many crazy and awesome plays happened that it was all exciting at the end.”
Davis Van Sickle threw for 224 yards and offset two interceptions with the scoring passes. Van Sickle hit Willems for a 57-yard pass in the first half and Henderson’s 8-yard score in the fourth. Six caught passes, with all registering 20 yards or more total.
Sumner ran for 93 yards, with Henderson logging 41.
Henderson snared two of the Cougars’ three sacks, with Achilles Quigley grabbing the other.
Coyle noted Sumner had ample chances to score, but couldn’t connect until the end of the game and overtime. He noted Van Sickle’s pick-six was on him for being aggressive with a playcall instead of letting the first half play out.
“Ultimately it ended, probably, the way it should have,” Coyle said. “We played outstanding the whole game, came up short (of a first down or score) four or five times in the red zone.”
Wapsie Valley 12, Jesup 0
A new offense. A solid defensive showing.
The consensus was it wasn’t the prettiest, but a win was a win for the Warriors on Friday in Jesup.
“Some things didn’t go our way but we adjusted, and some guys stepped into a role and played well,” senior lineman Tucker Ladeburg said. “I think we obviously need to improve, but I think we will be ready to go for next week.”
Added quarterback Kanen Decker: “For a lot of us it was the first time on the big stage (in football), and there were not very many expectations for us. I thought we played well enough to get the win, but we definitely have to play better if we want to make it far this year.”
Traeton Saurebrei ran for 118 yards and two TDs, while Decker ran for 91 yards and threw for 32.
Jacob Schoer collected 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss to lead a defense that made 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Sauerbrei picked off Ryan Treptow twice.
“We had guys who stepped up and played big roles in last night’s win,” Schoer said. “Improvement is key for future success.”
Starmont 14, South Winneshiek 9
Anthony King ran for touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, and the Stars held on Friday in Calmar.
The Warriors ran for 232 yards but only one score, while King snagged an interception and Jase Tommasin recovered a fumble to bolster Starmont’s defense.
“Great game,” Tommasin said. “Made mistakes, but bounced right back and made great plays. It was the best team effort we have had in years.”
Starmont accounted for just 126 yards of offense, with nearly 70 coming on Keaton Moeller’s 39-yard reception and King’s 29-yard run.
“Very good confidence booster for all of the team,” Isaiah Maker said. “Very good team effort. Come back better next week; clean up the little mistakes and grow.”
Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 22
The TigerHawks’ Decklyn Heins threw for 227 yards, but the Mustangs scored 36 points in the second half to run away with the contest Friday in West Union.
Heins was intercepted twice, with one returned for a touchdown, but ran for a score. Lincoln Aeschliman ran for a TD and 24 yards and Ayden Burrow ran for 56. Cael Reichter caught eight passes for 132 yards.
Volleyball
Oelwein goes 0-3 at Independence
The Huskies went to three sets with North Iowa Cedar League East foe Union Community, but dropped a trio of matches Saturday in Independence — 21-7, 21-9 to the host; 21-16, 21-13 to Janesville; and 18-21, 21-8, 15-9 to the Knights.
“If you know volleyball, you know those are three solid squads,” head coach Lee Andersen wrote on the team Facebook page. “Played ‘okay’ most of the day, but that won’t get it done against the tough teams. Definitely addressed some areas of growth so that we can continue to see the big picture & improve as a team/program.”
Oelwein (1-3) got nine kills and 1.5 blocks from Kinzie See; 17 assists, four digs and an ace from Kendra Rechkemmer; and nine assists, five kills and four digs from Joslynn Melchert.
Wapsie Valley goes 4-2 in Bondurant
The Warriors won 6 of 11 sets Saturday in Bondurant. Wapsie swept Red Oak, Holy Trinity Catholic and North Tama, and went three (21-18, 17-21, 15-13) with North Polk.
Taylor Buhr scored 41 kills, while freshmen Ella Morarend (34) and Taylor Schneider (20) added 20-plus apiece; the trio combined for seven blocks (Buhr 2.5, Schneider 2, Morarend 1.5). Anna Curley contributed 17 kills and 6.5 blocks. Peyton Curley (five), Avery Jones (four), Anna Curley (four), Kallie Franzen (three) and Buhr (two) netted multiple aces.
North Fayette Valley 3, Decorah 1
The TigerHawks remained unbeaten (2-0) with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 win against Decorah on Thursday in Elgin.
Hannah Schroeder garnered 14 kills while Brooklyn Hoey collected seven aces, four kills and 1.5 blocks to lead NFV. The TigerHawks dropped 32 kills and 17 aces, with Lily Holthaus contributing four aces, two kills and one block.