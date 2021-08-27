SUMNER — It wasn’t squeaky clean.
But it ran well.
That’s all Tori Sorenson wanted for now.
Sumner-Fredericksburg opened its season with a triangular sweep Thursday, besting Crestwood, 25-10, 25-5 and Tripoli, 25-12, 25-17.
“Not too bad,” the head coach said. “We’ll take our 2-0. It was a good start, get those nerves out of the way. We have some things to work on, clean up, like anybody would.”
The Cougars (2-0) only trailed once in four sets, losing the opening point in the second set against the Panthers. Sumner-Fredericksburg led, 18-9, but Tripoli outscored the hosts 8-7 down the stretch.
A pair of Zayla Loftsgard aces pulled the Panthers within 20-16, which marked the closest score since 9-5. Tripoli also closed within 22-17 before the home team ended the set and match on a three-point run.
“We definitely have some things to work on, but it was a good first day,” sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Elliot said. “First ball side out is really important to us. We tend to get in our slumps, but we know how to get out of them.”
Elliot, classmate Morgan Block and seniors Morgan Brandt, Katie Reno and Whitney Tegtmeier provided a myriad of offensive options for the Cougars. Final statistics were not available of press time.
Block ended both sets against Tripoli with kills.
“Just have a positive mindset … have it in our head ‘We will get this next point,’” junior Payten Seehase said of the back-and-forth second set against Tripoli.
It was knotted at 2, and the Panthers closed within 5-3 and 9-5 early before putting together the rally later on.
“I think we worked pretty well as a team,” Seehase added. “We had a couple goals for this day, and I think we accomplished those goals.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg shot out to leads of 5-0 and 7-0 against Crestwood and cruised in each set.
“I thought our communication was really good and for the most part we played pretty smart,” Sorenson said.