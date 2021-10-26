SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s pre-match adjustment was forced, but eventually the Cougars found their chemistry.
Starmont’s in-game adjustment was needed, but the Stars weren’t as quick to pull it together.
As such, Sumner-Fredericksburg advanced to its second straight regional championship, besting Starmont, 25-14, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16, during a Class 2A Region 6 semifinal Monday in Sumner.
“They have way more swingers than we got. I am so happy that we won a set. They’re ranked, what, five in 2A?” Starmont head coach Robert Goedken said as he slowly sipped a soft drink after the match. “It was a good match. They’re no doubt the better team — maybe not defensively, but offensively.
“If we were in 1A, we’d being going down to Cedar Rapids instead of playing a really good 2A team.”
The home team played without junior libero Alivia Lange, which pushed senior defensive specialist Gracie Jones to libero. It changed the rotation and gave sophomore Morgan Block more time in the back row.
Block collected a match-best 23 digs and added seven kills and a half block while playing all six positions for Sumner-Fredericksburg (34-6). Payten Seehase picked up 20 digs and Jones chipped in 12 digs and two aces.
“That was short notice of making that adjustment,” head coach Victoria Fowler Sorenson said. “Gracie did a nice job of stepping into a little different role than normal. Morgan Block played well all the way around also. I thought she did a nice job in the back row as well.”
Starmont (19-10) picked up the first point in each set and pulled ahead 10-7 in the second set off a two-kill, one-ace run. Mackenzie Curtis and Emily Schuhmacher placed the kills and Curtis dropped an ace.
The host tied the set at 10 on a Morgan Brandt ace and a Whitney Tegtmeier block, but the visitor reeled off six points on three kills and two aces from Sydney Baumgartner.
Sumner roared back to tie the set at 17, and later 21. A pair of hitting errors propped the Stars ahead by two, and it was 23-22 when Schuhmacher earned a kill for a 24-22 lead.
Isabelle Elliott’s kill staved off the set tie once, but Sarah Fenton’s block garnered an emphatic roar from Starmont’s players and its bench and set the match at 1-1.
“At the end of the first set, I told them we had to get some momentum going in the second set,” Goedken said. “‘If anything, we’re going to go down swinging.’ We were scared we were going to get blocked every time we were attacking (in the first set) and I said we can cover up and attack and a block, but if you hit it out of bounds or hit it in the net, we can’t defend that.”
Starmont’s Macy Hiemes opened the third set with a kill, but Elliott responded with a pair of kills and Tegtmeier added a third for a 3-1 lead. An Elliott kill attempt was disputed as both wide and in, leading to a replay of points.
Jones placed an ace for a 4-1 lead and the home team reeled off 10 of the next 11 points for a 13-2 advantage.
It was 23-6 before the Stars put together a handful of points to reach double digits.
“We just had to control our side better and keep them more out of system,” Brandt said of the third set turnaround. “We just cleaned it up a little bit, took care of business. It felt like us. We knew what we had to do.”
What Sumner did was exploit an inefficiency, courtesy of Tegtmeier. The middle blocker had two kills in the opening two sets, then picked up seven in the final two by tipping the ball through holes in the front line.
She snagged three in the final five points of the third, tied the fourth at 1 with a kill, put her team’s lead at 11-7 with another tip and gave the Cougars a 23-15 advantage on a tip.
“That was a scouting report,” Sorenson said. “It shouldn’t have worked that many times, especially on a solo block (against Whitney). We didn’t think it would work that many times, but until they stopped it, we were going to continue to go to it.”
Added Tegtmeier, “I was surprised they didn’t, like, fix it and cover better. That it worked every single time.”
Tegtmeier wasn’t the only one — Brandt and Elliott began to hit softer on occasion.
“They started dinking on us and we weren’t ready for the dink,” Goedken said. “They probably scored 10 points in dinks right there, boom, boom, boom.”
Hiemes closed her final match with 13 kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks. She is one of seven seniors graduating, along with Baumgartner (13 assists, six digs, three kills, two aces), Curtis (15 assists, 10 digs, four kills, three aces), Regan Parkin (10 digs), Kiara Steger (seven kills, three digs) and Mallory Vaske (20 digs, three assists).
Goedken is set to retire.
“I told them we have nothing to be ashamed of,” the coach said. “‘Except for one set, you battled with the No. 5 team in 2A. In their house.’”
“We have nothing to hang our heads about. They were predicted to sweep us. Taking a set from them is a plus. To know you beat that team at least one set, it’s OK.”
Elliott finished with 20 of her team’s 55 kills, with Brandt at 12 and Tegtmeier at nine. Brandt chipped in 32 assists, 11 digs and 1.5 bocks. Elliott also had a double-double, with 11 digs.
Katie Reno (three blocks), Tegtmeier (two blocks) and Payten Seehase (one block) helped the Cougars ascertain eight total blocks.
“We haven’t played in a while,” Brandt said. “To get back into the routine was good for us.”