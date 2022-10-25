Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Cougars closed their home slate with another sweep, beating West Branch, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21, on Monday in Sumner.

“Last night we came together as a team,” senior Payten Seehase said. “We had some ruts but pulled together and fought back. We want to be playing our best at tournament time, and we are coming together and working so hard to reach this goal.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos