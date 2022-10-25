The Cougars closed their home slate with another sweep, beating West Branch, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21, on Monday in Sumner.
“Last night we came together as a team,” senior Payten Seehase said. “We had some ruts but pulled together and fought back. We want to be playing our best at tournament time, and we are coming together and working so hard to reach this goal.”
Sumner (29-10) played a second straight match where its third set was the closest of the three.
“We played together as a team and kept control of our side the entire game. I’m super excited for Wednesday night and can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish,” Isabelle Elliott said.
Elliott’s 20 kills led the team, and the match. She garnered almost as many as the Bears, who netted 29. Morgan Block added seven and Seehase chipped in six.
Block and Brielle Volker each had a solo block while Elliott snagged a solo block and block assists. The junior Northern Iowa commit added 12 digs and an ace to her production.
Seehase (two) and Alexa Buhman added aces, while Buhman accumulated 32 assists.
“Everyone played very well. We have all stepped up our game, and I think having great teammates by my side has also helped,” Buhman said. “With our amazing serve receive, our power hitters, and bench cheers, it made tonight’s last home game of the 2022 season very special.”