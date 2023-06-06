SUMNER — Resilience.
The word was mentioned by two athletes and a coach after Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader.
Oelwein head coach Colin Morgan believed his team showed it when responding to a first-game loss by scoring four runs in the top of the first of the second game to chase Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli starter Noah Henderson.
S-F-T pitcher/first baseman Jaymison Howard and centerfielder Kade Mitchell countered that their team displayed it after falling behind, twice, in that same game to eventually win, 16-6 in five innings to complete a 7-0, 16-6 doubleheader sweep.
“We showed some resiliency to start the second game after losing that first game in that fashion,” Morgan said. “It takes grit to be able to do that.”
The Huskies (6-6, 2-4 NICL East) plated four on six hits and a hit batter to chase Henderson but didn’t score again until the fourth. Sumner (8-1, 3-1) countered with a run in the second and four in the third for a 5-4 lead.
Oelwein moved ahead again on Carter Jeanes’ two-run crack to put the visitor ahead, 6-5, but the Cougars came back with seven runs in the fourth to chase Jeanes from the mound.
A four-run fifth ended the game via run-rule.
“We knew we had to come back, and knew we could do it,” Howard said of the four-inning run barrage. “We put up more than 10 runs a game (recently). We knew if we just stayed with them, we knew Jeanes could get wild, so we stayed patient and got our pitches to come back.”
S-F-T has posted 10-plus runs in five of its eight victories, and six or more in all of them.
“This team this year is a lot closer than we have been in the past,” Mitchell said. “If we have someone that does something bad, like say a strikeout or an error in the field, everybody’s there at the dugout, greeting each other, picking each other back up.”
Rhys Land came on in relief of Henderson and allowed just two hits and one hit batter in five innings. He struck out six and watched as his defense made a handful of hit-robbing plays.
Land improved to 4-0 in four appearances, with three starts, and a 2.91 earned-run average.
“Rhys has been a good, solid, pitcher for us this year,” Mitchell said. “You can look at the stats and see, OK, he’s got a (few) hits off him, but some of those hits are probably balls we didn’t get to and not all on him. But he’s done a really good job with his off-speed pitches, mixing in his fastball, and not giving up runs.”
Jeanes went 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked eight. He also went 2 for 3 with two RBI, a double and a run in Game 2, and was 3 for 5 overall, adding a Game 1 walk to the tally.
“The middle of that fourth inning, the wheels just fell off. We couldn’t make a play,” Morgan said. “The seam was unraveling and no one came in to patch it up. Things can cascade in a positive or negative manner. Unfortunately, it cascaded in a negative manner for us today.”
Howard threw a complete-game two-hitter in the opener. He allowed two hits, three walks and hit a batter, but struck out six. The lefthander didn’t pick up a strikeout after the third, but the Cougar defense played shutout baseball for seven innings.
“Through the third inning, I had six strikeouts and then my elbow started swelling a little,” Howard said. “Started throwing a little softer … I wasn’t really hitting spots after that, but the defense kept me going.
“It was all a team effort. We put seven runs up there for cushioning, and I was going out there and having fun.”
Mitchell went 5 for 7 with six runs scored, five steals and two doubles while Howard went 4 for 6 with three RBI. Tatum Nuss (3 for 6) drove in four and the Cougars went 20 for 51 with 14 steals and 14 RBI.
“Doubleheaders are tough to stay engaged the whole time, for everyone,” Mitchell said. “We know we have to win every doubleheader. We don’t want to split any; we definitely don’t want to lose any. If we just make a little bit smarter choices on the basepaths than we did at times tonight, then we’ll be fine.”