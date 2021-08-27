SUMNER — Watch for it.
Then pounce.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Trace Meyer stepped in front of a cutting Starmont receiver and watch the ball hit him right in the chest.
Then, the junior cornerback took off.
Meyer shouted after he stopped dancing, his path ending in the end zone for a Cougars touchdown. Senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz barreled in for the 2-point conversion and with a little under six minutes to play in the game, Sumner-Fredericksburg cemented a 20-6 victory against the Stars on Friday.
“We kinda baited them into it,” S-F head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We had played Cover 1 a lot that possession but moved into a Cover 3 look and disguised it well.”
The game was pushed back 45 minutes because of lightning and a tornado warning in the area; the field never saw a drop of rain.
Sumner (1-0) opened the scoring with a 12-yard run from senior Treyce Ensign; Ensign flew into the end zone with 1:55 left in the opening quarter to close a drive that began at the Starmont 29 after an interception.
The Stars (0-1) answered with Bowen Munger’s 3-yard plunge three minutes into the second quarter. Starmont’s drive also began off a turnover — Isaac Meade re-covered a fumble at the 25-yard line.
“The kids played really hard,” head coach Mike Augustine said. “We had a few positive things, but it’s kind of hard to feel that way after a loss.”
Turnovers were ample for the picking Friday — the Cougars collected two inter-ceptions and two fumble recoveries, and the Stars (0-1) snagged three fumble re-coveries.
“It was a tough loss,” Augustine said. “We made a lot of mistakes we have to fix before next week. We just have to watch film, flush it and move on.”
A Peyton Schmitz fumble recovery led to Sumner’s go-ahead score, a 31-yard scamper by the senior quarterback himself for a 12-6 scoreline.
“It was a little sloppy on our end, but it was a hard-fought game,” Coyle said. “It’s kind of what we expected from some of our younger guys.
“It’s a win. We have a lot to work on though.”