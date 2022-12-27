Blunt honesty.
“This season hasn’t been going the best for us so far if you can tell from our record,” senior guard Kade Mitchell wrote.
“We’ve struggled so far with just being consistent with our fundamentals on both ends,” head coach Mike Quigley said.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s boys basketball knew it was in a bit of a rebuild phase. It lost three of its five everyday starters, four if one counts senior center Klay Seehase, who came back from an early-season injury.
Seehase and point guard Peyton Schmitz combined for 35 of the team’s 53.5 points per game in 2021-22 and 54 percent of its total points. The Cougars also lost two other everyday crucial-role seniors.
Left over were a handful of multisport athletes who had experience, but not at the level expected as the new season unfolded. After eight games, that group needed the holiday break’s hard reset. Sumner (1-7) has lost seven consecutive games after opening with a win against Waukon.
“We’ve improved (on fundamentals) but haven’t been able to put together a complete game,” Quigley said.
Its closest losses were a three-point defeat to Grundy Center at home and an eight-point loss to Tripoli, also at home. Otherwise, Sumner is minus-9.9 in point differential and in an 0-3 North Iowa Cedar League East hole.
Quigley felt the team displayed good fundamentals against Grundy Center and a couple other losses, but just didn’t shoot well. It has shot 36 percent from the field so far, with 29 percent from 3-point range.
Senior Treyton Wurzer has come to the forefront, scoring-wise, and averages 9.1 points per game. Junior Jaymison Howard (8.8) and sophomore Kallen Wilharm (8.0) are close behind.
Wilharm and Wurzer didn’t see time on varsity last season. Howard came off the bench all 22 games, averaging six points a game.
“That’s a part of it,” Quigley said of replacing an entire starting lineup. “It comes back to me at practice and making sure we spend enough time on it. Then you have a lot of people in different roles, learning to play the game.”
Senior Trey Nederhoff and junior Achilles Quigley played all last season, with Nederhoff drawing 20 starts. Yet both have had to shift their roles alongside everyone else as the team recalibrated.
Even then, things are still fluctuating: Wurzer has only started twice and just three — Mitchell, Nederhoff, and Jaxon Willems — have started every game.
“Our younger guys coming up have maybe developed a little quicker than they would have,” Quigley said. “We have a good group of kids that work hard and are fun to coach. It’s not for a lack of effort.”
Quigley also likes the, for lack of a better term, parity, throughout his roster.
Aside from Wurzer, Howard and Wilharm, Achilles averages 6.9 ppg and Mitchell contributes 6.0.
Six players average between 3.3 and 4.3 rebounds and three average between 1.0 and 1.6 steals.
The roster’s size range sees seven between six feet and 6-1. Willems, at 6-2, is the tallest option down low.
Quigley sees the many interchangeable parts as a positive.
“There are always guys available to do the job if someone needs a blow,” Quigley said. “I think it’s a good thing.”
“You have someone who can always be there to fill a role.”
The schedule doesn’t let up in the final two months. Sumner is 243rd statewide in the Varsity Bound power rankings and faces just three opponents with lower rankings. But six opponents are ranked in the 200s or lower, and the break is fundamental based.
“We have had very close games, just struggled to come out with the w’s,” Mitchell said. “We will continue to put in work over these last couple days before break and hope to come out to a strong finish the rest of the year.”