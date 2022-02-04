SUMNER — Get in, Get out. Get on the way.
With a North Iowa Cedar League showdown against Oelwein on the horizon, Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Mike Quigley’s message to his team amounted to ‘Get a lead early and don’t get hurt’ against the two-win Indians.
The Cougars complied with an 80-30 victory in just over an hour’s time Thursday.
“It was a little fun one,” senior forward Austin Langreck said. “We got to work on some stuff at the end we wouldn’t be able to work on in other games. It was good to get that done.”
Sumner (7-12) didn’t allow a score until two and a half minutes into the second quarter, led 12-0 after one frame and held Clarksville (2-19) to 14 points in the second half.
The lone hiccup, as it were, was the Indians scoring 16 points in the final 5:30 of the second quarter. Quigley noted “our focus was terrible,” in that span.
“We got them readjusted and refocused at halftime and they came out and got their work in,” he added.
Senior center Klay Seehase nearly outscored the visitors by himself and put in six of his game-high 26 off three putbacks in the first frame. Seehase scored 17 off putbacks, including one three-point play.
Classmate Peyton Schmitz put up 18 and Jaymison Howard hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 as the third double-figure representative for the home team.
“Get up early, work on stuff we can use in the future” Langreck said. “It was that simple.”