MONONA — Beset by a rough shooting night, Sumner-Fredericksburg fell, 42-33, in a Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal Tuesday at MFL MarMac. The Cougars (15-6) hit just 13 of 49 shots (26.5 percent) from the field and missed six free throws as well.
Sumner averaged 44 percent from the field in its first 20 games.
“It wasn’t (there),” Bergman said of the missed shots.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘It’s been what, nine, 10 days since we’ve had our last game?’ That plays a part.”
The visitors trailed 10-3 after one frame as the Bulldogs (19-4) forced a slower, halfcourt-based style of play from the outset, but clambered back in over the length of the second frame and cut the deficit to 11-9 on Isabelle Elliot’s putback with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half.
MFL extended the edge by two with a pair of free throws a minute and a half later, but Saela Steege hit a midrange jumper to pull Sumner within 13-11.
Ava Kishman’s layup with four ticks on the clock put MFL up by four (15-11) again. The Bulldogs opened the third on a 7-1 surge over three-plus minutes (22-12) and led 27-14 on Lakota Morrissey’s 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining in the third.
Sumner closed within single digits because of a 17-point fourth frame — one point more than it had scored in the first 24 minutes. The Cougars hit 6 for 16 in the quarter and sank 3 of 4 free throws.
Steege dropped in seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth. Senior forward Morgan Brandt closed her career with a putback to score the team’s final points of the season.
“I’ll take the blame, too,” Bergman said. “I didn’t have them ready for what MFL does (defensively). I thought we could run our man-to-man offense and MFL did a good job. They sagged off, knew who was going to shoot when. Hats off to them.”
An anticipated showdown between Brandt and MFL’s Riley Moreland bordered on non-existent because of each other’s respective individual and team-oriented defense.
Brandt averaged 22 points during the regular season. Moreland averaged 18. The combined for nine points, with Brandt netting seven and Moreland putting up just two before fouling out late.
Moreland played Brandt straight up most of the night, if not with a double-team based on proximity. Alivia Lange was anchored on Moreland, with a com,bination of Kayla Paulus, Brandt and Elliott helping when Moreland posted up on the block.
“Alivia Lange did a great job tonight,” Bergman said. “Kayla was in on her, too.
“That was our mission, try to hold her down, and I thought the rest would work out. They hit some 3s and played well.”
Instead, tertiary characters shone for both teams.
Grace Anderson scored 12 — she averaged nine coming in — and Morrissey, who averaged four a game, scored 10 off two 3s and other efforts for the Bulldogs. Brooklyn Moon, who came in averaging six, put up nine.
Senior Katie Reno scored six; she added seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in her final game. Brandt also contributed nine rebounds and two blocks while Elliott grabbed seven rebounds and added two steals and a block.
Lily Buchholz, Natalie Miller and Kayla Paulus (one point, one rebound, one assist) also graduate.
“It happens. You get to tournament time, it starts getting tight,” Bergman said. “Things slow down.”