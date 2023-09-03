SUMNER — Davis Van Sickle and Jaxon Willems stared at the relatively new Sumner-Fredericksburg football record board hanging outside the Cougar main gym Friday.
“Oh, wow. I’m tied for first for most touchdowns catches in a game,” Willems said.
Willems’ two touchdown catches Friday against North Fayette Valley puts him in a three-way tie with Kyle Frisch (2010) and Kody VanEngelenburg (2020).
Van Sickle smiled, and pointed his right index finger upward.
“I’m tied for first for most touchdowns thrown in a game,” said the quarterback who threw for three scores in the 27-14 victory that moved Sumner to 2-0.
Van Sickle equaled Cameron Schult’s three-TD performance in 2013. The senior signal-caller has five on the season already, seven behind Schult’s 12 from the same season, and is only a few behind Brandon Meyer (17) and Dylan Bergman (18) in career TDs thrown (Van Sickle has 12).
This is what the Class of 2024 has worked for: A 2-0 start for the first time since 2018, and the potential of much more down the road.
“We knew this was going to be our big year because we have so many upperclassmen with experience,” Willems said. “We’re trying to make the most of it.”
Added Van Sickle: “We’ve had that mentality all offseason. We’ve been waiting for this year for a long time.”
Much of the senior class played two years of varsity football prior to 2023, and helped continue what has been at least three victories a season since 2012. The 2022 campaign added one more win and a true playoff appearance.
All this is to note that no one was worried Friday when the first quarter closed with the home team trailing, 7-0, after one quarter. Two personal foul penalties, two holding calls and an intentional grounding call derailed Sumner’s entire frame.
The TigerHawks (0-2) scored with 44 seconds remaining in the quarter, and the Cougars caught another bad break when Kallen Wilharm’s extra point kick double-doinked off the right upright and crossbar. The miss came after Noah Henderson’s 47-yard touchdown catch. NFV got the ball back with a 7-6 lead.
“In the first quarter, we got punched in the mouth. But I feel like we responded really, really well,” Van Sickle said. “Those first two drives were pretty rough, but we bounced back.”
The host held the TigerHawks to just seven total yards on their next drive, then went ahead 13-7 on as Willems’ 9-yard catch from Van Sickle closed a 57-yard drive. Kallen Wilharm hit his extra point for a 13-7 lead with 4:17 left in the half. Caden Trainor killed NFV’s next drive with a free-for-all interception on Decklyn Heins’ fourth-and-12 bomb from the 50-yard line, with Trainor pulling the ball from Cael Reichter as both went for the sphere at the same time.
It remained 13-7 at the half, and Sumner struck in the third when it ended a 54-yard drive with a Van Sickle 6-yard run.
It was the lone score of the third, with Cougar birthday boy Achilles Quigley recovering a fumble on fourth-and-9 from the Cougars’ 19 to quash another TigerHawk drive.
Sumner began its ensuing drive at its 22, and marched 82 yards during the next six minutes and the quarter change. Van Sickle’s second TD to Willems, this time for 10 yards, and Henderson’s 2-point run put Coyle’s team ahead by 20 (27-7) with 9:18 remaining in the game.
“It was super fun,” Trainor said. “Started off slow, but once our coaches talked to us, told us what we had to do better, we figured it out. Just getting right mentally is what we needed to do.”
Sumner got the ball back almost two minutes later. While it didn’t score, the home team took three and a half minutes off the clock, to effectively scuttle NFV’s chances at a comeback.
The TigerHawks scored one final time, ending their 61-yard, three and a half minute drive with a 4-yard Ayden Turner run. With 39 seconds left, the game was essentially over. One kickoff and kneel down later, the teams exchanged pleasantries as the clock ran out.
“We tried to force a few things in the first half that maybe we didn’t need to, but we opened up the field and then our run game took over,” Coyle said. “It was pretty difficult to stop once we got into a couple series.
“Our offense has a lot of weapons. Everybody that’s on the field can do some damage, so we’re going to keep building off it and see what else we can do.”
Turner ran for 69 yards and two scores on nine carries. Heins threw for 126 and Reichter caught five for 68 yards. Outside of NFV’s two scoring drives, the TigerHawks gained just 98 yards of offense.
Van Sickle threw for 11 yards and ran for 31; he accounted for all four scores in some form. Henderson ran for 108 and caught the 47-yard score. Willems caught five passes for 68 yards and ran for 63; he added 6.5 tackles and a sack on defense.
“We all have the same goal in mind,” Van Sickle said. “Nobody is afraid to step up, or come out of their comfort zone to do it. Everybody wants what is best for the team.”