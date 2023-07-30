Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli head coach Kevin Bergman has coached multiple sports for a couple decades. ‘Shock’ is not a word he uses often anymore.
But that described his feeling when the Iowa Girls Softball Coaches Association’s Class 3A All-State teams were released last week.
Sophomore centerfielder Isabel Bernard was selected second team All-State, while freshman pitcher Addison Murray was named to the third team.
A general precursor to an All-State selection is a Northeast District selection, and only Murray was named to that list this season.
“I looked at our district and thought how in the heck are we going to get anybody on (All-State)? We don’t play any of the teams in our district until tournament time,” Bergman said. “That was kind of — I was very, very shocked we got two named all-state. It doesn’t surprise me we only got one all-district, but it surprises me we got two All-State.
“Both girls are deserving of all-state and all-district, you know? The competition at this stage in 3A, it’s a big thing.”
Bernard was an All-State first team selection as a freshman, and all-district. She batted .518 (59 for 114), with 37 steals, 37 runs, 17 runs batted in, 13 walks and two doubles. She ranked tied for 23rd amongst all classes in steals, 30th in average and tied for 36th in hits. In 3A, Bernard’s stats placed her fifth in steals, eighth in average and eighth in hits.
“It means a lot to me. I’m very blessed to have these awards given to me,” Bernard said. “Being first team All-State last year was a huge accomplishment. This year, being second team All-State is another huge accomplishment.”
She was happy to have a teammate honored, as well.
“I definitely think she deserves it,” Bernard said. “She pitched, like, every game, and she pitched very well.”
Murray went 25-7 with one save in 203 innings. She pitched all but 14 ⅓ innings for SFT. Murray was second in the state for innings pitched and wins, 11th in batting average allowed (1.31) and top-22 in WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched, 0.94); and earned-run average (1.21). She ranked first in Class 3A in wins and second in innings pitched.
“I definitely did not expect that, at all. I’m ecstatic, honestly,” Murray said. “When we found out Saela (Steege) was done (prior to the season), I figured I was going to step in and it would be, ‘OK, whatever, no big deal.’
“Then all this happened and — I’m speechless, honestly.”
Murray also batted .354 (28 for 79), with 18 RBI, 13 walks, seven doubles and a home run.
“It should be something they should absolutely be proud of, being the class we’re in,” Bergman said.