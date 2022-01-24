Two double-doubles from Morgan Brandt led the Cougars to a pair of victories, one in North Iowa Cedar League East play.
Brandt chipped in 25 points and 14 rebounds against South Winneshiek (66-31) and 24 points and 11 rebounds against Wapsie Valley (58-33) that pushed Sumner (10-4, 3-2) ahead of Wapsie (8-8, 3-2) courtesy of a season sweep.
Saela Steege scored 11 against South Winneshiek while Isabelle Elliot added 10 points and 12 rebounds against Wapsie.
Mary Bodensteiner, Lydia Imbrogno and Kate Risse each put up eight at Sumner.
Cougar boys drop two
games over weekend
Peyton Schmitz averaged 17 points per game but the Cougars (5-8) fell, 57-44 at New Hampton on Thursday and, 59-42, against Wapsie Valley on Friday
Schmitz scored 23 against the Chickasaws and 11 against the Warriors while Klay Seehase had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the NICL East game against Wapsie.
Casey O’Donnell netted 20 and grabbed six rebounds to lead three Warriors (10-3, 5-0) in double figures. Andrew Westpfahl chipped in 13 points and six assists while Gunner Meyer collected 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Union Community
boys 60, Oelwein 52
Carter Jeanes scored 20 points off four 3-pointers and 8 for 15 shooting and Cole Hamilton added 16, but the Huskies couldn’t overcome a nine-point halftime deficit during a North Iowa Cedar League East game Friday in LaPorte City.
Oelwein (1-13, 0-4) closed within 46-40 after three quarters but couldn’t get closer even as Carson Cox added eight off the bench.
Union Community
girls 38, Oelwein 33
A 12-point second half was almost enough to pull it off, but the Huskies (2-13) fell to 0-4 in division play as the Knights scored 17 and broke a 21-21 halftime tie. No statistics were available for Oelwein as of press time.
West Central boys drop
two over 48 hours
The Blue Devils (3-10, 2-7 Upper Iowa Conference) lost to East Buchanan, 59-22, on Thursday and 76-49 to MFL MarMac on Friday. Logan Wescott averaged 12 points per game and Creighton Houge scored 13 against the Bulldogs.
West Central girls drop a
pair back-to-back
The Blue Devils (6-9, 2-7 Upper Iowa Conference) lost to East Buchanan, 88-16, on Thursday and 69-40 to MFL MarMac on Friday. No statistics were available as of press time.
North Fayette Valley boys 67, Central Elkader 40
Tayler Luzum scored 21, Blake Reichter added 16 and Wil Miller chipped in 13 as the TigerHawks (9-5, 7-4) added an Upper Iowa Conference win Friday in Fayette to their 3-0 week and five-game wins streak.
North Fayette Valley girls 55, Central Elkader 46
The TigerHawks closed a 3-1 week with a nine-point win Friday in Fayette. No statistics were available as of press time for NFV (10-4, 8-4).
Bowling
North Fayette Valley boys
go 2-0 over 24 hours
The TigerHawk boys beat Oelwein, 2,603-2380, on Thursday at Lilac Lanes and then topped Denver, 2,611-2,023, on Friday.
Kelton Loomis rolled a 375 and Mason Brown-Gonnerman rolled a 363 against the Huskies. Connor McMurray rolled a 359 and Brown-Gonnerman rolled a 352 against Denver.
For Oelwein, Austin Espe rolled a 342 and Brandon Hoover rolled a 334.
NFV’s girls went 1-1. They beat Oelwein, 2,048-1,379, and lost to Denver 1,946-1,280. The TigerHawks saw Hailey Wurzer roll a 362 and MayLynn Warren roll a 281 against Oelwein.
Wurzer rolled a 280 and Emma Kuhn rolled a 261 against Denver.
Oelwein bowled against Waukon on Friday; results were unavailable as of press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sweeps Columbus Catholic
The Cougar boys picked up their first win of the season with a 2,237-1,832 win on Friday in Waterloo. Jacob Rader rolled a 358 and Ethan Boyle rolled a 323.
The girls beat the Sailors, 1,811-1,662. Kelliann Dillon rolled a 274 and Kennedy Kelly rolled a 225.