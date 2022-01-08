Lowest score of the season.
Fine. But a win is a win.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls topped a shorthanded Oelwein girls team, 1,761-1,075 on Friday at Viper Lanes for the Cougars’ lone win of the season. The Huskies (0-5) had just four bowlers participate, putting them in a hole from the outset. Five scores are kept for the team.
Sumner (1-4) was led by Kellian Dillon’s 271 series, a season-best for the junior. Her game 1 161 was also a season-best.
“I am really happy. I rolled one of my highest scores I’ve got at a meet,” Dillon said. “I was nervous at our practices leading up to this, but once I got here I got in my zone and bowled all right.”
Dillon’s 161 included four strikes, with a turkey (three in a row) pulling her from an 82 to 152. She added two spares in the game, then put down four spares in her second game.
“Usually, it helps if I’m around my teammates.,” Dillon said. “Encouraging them makes me feel better.”
Classmate Alexis Cahoy agreed.
“When I scream and cheer a lot for my team, it helps me for sure,” she said.
Cahoy rolled a 263 with a 142-121 split. She had two strikes and three spares in the opener, with the back-to-back Xs pushing her score from 74 to 123.
“At first it was a little hard getting back, but I started getting there and kept improving,” Cahoy said. “(I) Feel good about how we did today.”
Kennedy Kelley (237) jumped from a 115 to 122 over the two-game series while Amelia Rader (215) and Ava Waitek (207) closed the scoring for Jason Olnes’ squad. Kayla Kuhlmann rolled a 172.
Oelwein’s Selah Hadley rolled a season-best 200, opening with a season-best first game 120. She hit two strikes in the first game and one in the second and added three spares in the opener.
Shalymar Evens (183), Kelley Donat (125) and Olivia Armstead (124) added to Oelwein’s 632 series total.