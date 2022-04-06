The Cougars carded a 189 to beat Columbus Catholic (224) and AGWSR (247) on Tuesday at South Hills Golf Course in Hudson.
Chloe Bolte shot a 44 to place second, while Katie Reno (46) and Morgan Brandt (47) broke 50. Ava Schult shot a 52 and Zoey Rhea carded a 59 to round out the team scoring.
In the boys triangular, the Cougars shot a 219 to place third. Jaymison Howard carded a 44 and Joe Kroenecke posted a 54.
Soccer
North Fayette Valley boys 4, Denver 1
In the season opener Tuesday in Elgin, Tayler Luzum scored twice and Kaleb White added a goal and an assist in the win. Carter Marcks scored a goal and Andre Fuentes chipped in an assist.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, NFV girls 0
In the season opener, Sarah Dean made eight saves as the TigerHawks began their varsity program.
Track
Wapsie Valley girls second, Starmont fifth at Jesup
Wapsie Valley and Starmont competed in the eight-team Jesup Class B meet Tuesday. The Warriors scored 102 points to place second, 40 points behind North Linn. The Stars tied with Don Bosco after scoring 53.5 points.
The Warriors snared relay gold medals in the 400- (55.0 seconds), 1,600- (4:37.14) and distance medley (4:49.75) relays, third in the 800 (2:02.4) and sixth in the sprint medley (2:15.92).
Ava VanDaele won the 800 (2:51.63) and Brooklyn Etringer won the 3,000 (13:26.43). Etringer also placed fourth in the 1,500 (6:13.00). Elle Voy was second in the shot put (32 feet, 6.25 inches) and third in the discus (85-8).
Hannah Knight was runner-up in the 200 (29.59) and Isabel LaRue was third in the long jump (14-8). Mary Bodensteiner placed third in the 400 (1:11.27) while Hailey Eitzenhefer placed fourth, 0.40 seconds behind.
Avery Jones and Jaylin May went 4-5 in the 100 (14.69-14.74).
Starmont’s Addison Popham won the discus (98-2) while Kristen Haynes placed second in the high jump (4-4). Makenzie Plagman placed third in the 1,500 (6:09.51). Mallory Vaske placed fifth in the 200 (31.69) and Mya Vaske was fifth in the 1,500 (6:13.49).
The Stars were runner-up in the 3,200 relay (12:13.52) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:26.57).
Several area teams open season at Edgewood
Jesup won the team trophy at Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday while Sumner-Fredericksburg (61.5) and North Fayette Valley (60) were fifth and sixth, respectively. Wapsie Valley placed 10th (35) and Starmont (14) placed 12th.
Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart scored 10 of his team’s points by winning the high jump with a leap of six feet.
Wapsie Valley’s 110 shuttle hurdle relay team won in a time of 1:09.86, while Gunner Meyer — who anchored the hurdle relay — was second in the 110 hurdles (15.9). Hunter Kane was fourth in the 100 (11.94).
North Fayette Valley’s Blake Reichter won the discus throw (137-5) while Caden Kerr placed third in the 400 hurdles (1:02.85) and Ayden Turner placed fourth in the long jump (18-1.5). The TigerHawks were fourth in two relays — the 3,200 and 110 shuttle hurdles.
“Blake Reichter had a nice night winning the discus. Ayden Turner has come along nicely this season already running some fast times in the relays. Caden Kerr picked up where he left off last season already running close to the same time he ended the season with last year in the 400 hurdles,” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “Being able to see our kids perform well in less-than-ideal conditions is always a good sign of things to come.”
The Cougars collected several third and fourth place finishes as part of their day. The 3,200 relay was third (4:03.35) while the distance medley relay was fourth (3:55.86). Every S-F relay team scored points.
Ethan Boyle (3,200; 12:15.86), Trey Nederhoff (1,600; 5:10.36) and Colton Zupke (400 hurdles; 1:06.47) each placed fourth.