Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls golf team is four strokes ahead of Williamsburg after day 1 of the 2A state championship.
The Cougars carded a 357 Thursday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, nine behind leader New Hampton.
Freshman Chloe Bolte carded a three-over par 75 to sit at third in the individual standings, two back of Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday. She birdied No. 16 but dropped four bogeys.
Senior Katie Reno and Morgan Brandt are 22nd and 23rd, respectively, after shooting a 92 and 93. Reno parred three holes and Brandt collected a birdie on No. 14 and three pars.
Zoey Rhea’s 97, with two pars, rounded out the team score. Emma Koester shot a 107 and Ava Schult shot a 110.
Friday’s final round begins at 8:30 a.m.
Oelwein Booster Club golf outing
A four-person scramble format is set for June 4 at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The cost is $200 per team, which includes a golf cart and lunch. Tournament-day registration is 8:30 a.m., with golf at 9 p.m.
Join Oelwein alumni, parents, and fans for a day of golf including games/contests, raffle prizes, awards, food, fellowship, and fun to benefit the Oelwein Husky Booster Club. To register a team, contact Ryan Dietzenbach at ryandietzenbach@gmail.com or 319-231-3887 and indicate the names of your team members and if you require carts. Entries are limited to the first 20 paying teams.
The Oelwein Husky Booster Club raises funds to support athletics at Oelwein Community Schools. A detailed list of support is available at oelweinhuskybc.weebly.com.