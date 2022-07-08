Something they haven’t faced before.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli hosts Center Point-Urbana for tonight’s 3A Region 6 semifinal, and does so with the knowledge that this is the best team it has faced all season.
The Stormin’ Pointers (17-18) might be a game under .500, but it has a Varsity Bound power rating of 17th in Class 3A and 83rd in the state after battling through a WaMaC conference replete with top-100 statewide programs. CPU has a one-run win against 30-win and 17th-rated Williamsburg and a one-run win against No. 34 rated Clear Creek Amana among its victories. It also fell by two runs to 4A power Dallas Center-Grimes, which has 31 victories and is rated No. 3 in 4A and 10th statewide.
The Cougars (22-5) are rated 31st in 3A and 135th statewide, with a pair of losses to top-100 teams Clarksville and Gilbert. Its best victory, per ratings, is a 3-1 win against North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford (rated 128).
CPU comes in with a three-player pitching staff — Mya Hillers (9-7) and Ella Simons (6-7) have 14 or more starts and Olivia Perez (2-4) has seven.
Perez also leads the program with 40 hits and .364 average. Sophie Simon leads in a pair of extra-base categories — 10 doubles, two triples — and has a 34 runs batted in. Kora Katcher and Gracie Hoskins are above 30 hits, as well.
Hillers has seven homers and 37 RBI. The team batting average is .310, with 196 RBI and 17 homers. CPU is 23 for 25 in steals.
S-F-T will likely counter with pitcher Saela Steege (16-5), who has 21 of the team’s 27 starts and a 1.54 earned-run average, with 83 strikeouts. The bullpen is Addi Murray (6-0), whose ERA is 1.29.
The Cougars have a .334 batting average, with 145 RBI and 54 extra-base hits. 34 being doubles.
Morgan Brandt’s 31 RBI pave the way, while Jamie Jones has three homers and 20 RBI. Isabel Bernard (.444) is the table setter, while four every-day starters — Brandt (.323), Jones (.378), Jana Meyer (.378) and Aubree Land (.347) — are above .300.
S-F-T utilizes its uncanny speed to cause havoc on the basepaths. Bernard is tied for second amongst all baserunners with 57 stolen bases; she is the only non-1A baserunner in the statewide top five. Meyer is 25 for 25 and among 15 tied for 100th across all classes. The pair is No. 1 (Bernard) and tied for 12th (Meyer) in 3A.