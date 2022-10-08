A child shall lead.
Sophomore Noah Henderson compiled what teammate Kade Mitchell called “the game of a lifetime” in helping Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Beckman Catholic, 38-7, Friday in Dyersville.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A child shall lead.
Sophomore Noah Henderson compiled what teammate Kade Mitchell called “the game of a lifetime” in helping Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Beckman Catholic, 38-7, Friday in Dyersville.
The Cougars (4-3, 2-2 1A-4) locked up a playoff berth as Henderson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns and returned a fumble 20 yards for another score. He added four tackles and a 2-point conversion run.
“Quote Henderson.”
Added Mitchell, “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Sumner ran for 333 yards, with Mitchell’s 65 and a score second to Henderson’s production. Mitchell also recovered a fumble
“Our offensive line did a hell of a job getting off the ball and creating holes for us back,” Mitchell said. “Yesterday was a solid team victory. Everyone did their job when their number was called no matter what task was at hand.”
The Cougars collected five tackles for loss, three sacks and three takeaways. Trace Meyer balanced an interception with a 24-yard touchdown catch. Sumner held the host to 211 yards of offense.
“We set out last Monday to outwork our opponents and pay attention to small details,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “We did just that in this game; we were very physical, played together and as one.
North Fayette Valley locks up playoff spot
A 21-point second quarter broke open a close Class 2A District 4 contest and the TigerHawks ran behind that effort to beat Union Community, 48-7, and secure a playoff berth.
North Fayette Valley (5-2, 2-2) ran for 342 yards and six scores, with Ayden Burrow collecting 155 yards and two scores and Blake Reichter garnering 98 and two scores.
Bryce Elsbernd caught a 59-yard TD pass and Decklyn Heins threw for 162 on eight completions
West Central drops fourth in a row
The Blue Devils fell to Central City, 68-24, on Friday in Maynard.
West Central (4-4) saw Brooks Ingels throw for 182 yards and two scores, both which went to Jadyn Rouse. Rouse caught three passes for 144 yards.
Brandon Cushion ran for 92 yards and a TD and Creighton Houge ran for 54. Cushion made 6.5 tackles and Houge made 5.5.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunshine. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.