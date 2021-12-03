The Cougars opened the season with two victories on Thursday in Dike. Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Denver, 48-24, and Dike-New Hartford, 54-26.
Seven Cougars went 2-0 — Brennon Blake (106), Cael Judisch (113), Trace Meyer (120), Davis VanSickle (126), Noah Henderson (152), Jesse Jones (160) and Cadillac Pagel (285). Nathan Egan (145), Jaxon Willems (170), Kyle Kuhlmann (195) and Ethan Hunt (220) went 1-1.
Sasha Gitch and Kenzlei Steffen went 2-0 in girls matches, while Ella Pitz and Paige Trainor went 1-1.
Stars start year with two dual wins
Starmont beat North Crawford, 6-06, and De Soto, 60-12, on Thursday. Henry Hayes (152) went 2-0 with two pins, as did Skyler Jaster (182). Lane German (120), Anthony King (138), Jacob Goedken (195) and Louis Hamlett (220) all went 2-0 with a pin and a forfeit.
Jase Tommasin and Dawson Zobac each went 1-0 with pins at 132.
Bowen Munger (160) and Taylor German (113) each went 1-1.
Oelwein wrestling starts season 1-2
The Huskies opened the season with a 60-24 victory at AGWSR on Thursday. Oelwein fell to East Marshall, 48-39, and West Marshall, 63-18.
Christian Stoler went 3-0 with three pins at heavyweight and Konnor Barat-Klimesh went 3-0 with two pins at 126 pounds.
Colton Roete (182) went 2-1, Austin Perry (195) went 2-1 and Kale Berinobis (106) went 2-1 while Lauren Hamilton (113), Nolan Lamphier (145), Regan McKeeman (132), Ricky McKeeman (152), Brennan McKinney (160), Leighton Patterson (138) and Westin Woodson (170) each picked up one victory.
In girls wrestling, Bailee Craun and Emmah Hoveland went 1-0. Craun earned a pin and Hoveland earned a major decision, 17-7.
Wapsie Valley goes 1-1 on opening night
The Warriors beat Jesup, 48-21, and fell to Don Bosco, 61-15, on Thursday in Gilbertville.
Easton Krall (113) went 2-0 with two pins and Dawson Schmit (120) went 2-0 with a forfeit and a 10-3 win.
Jacob Schoer picked up a forfeit win at 170 and Jonah Frost won, 6-2, at 152. Kanen Decker (126), Garrett Miller (138), Aidan Shannon (145), Cannon Joerger (195) and Andrew Matthias (220) went 1-1.
Basketball
Crestwood boys 54, North Fayette Valley 53
A 19-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough as the TigerHawks (0-2) remained winless on the year. Ben Miller scored 14 and added four assists, three steals and a block.
Andre Fuentes scored 11 before fouling out and Wil Miller grabbed 14 rebounds and scored nine points. NFV missed 12 free throws and shot 39 percent from the field.
AGWSR boys 49, Oelwein 33
The Huskies trailed by four going into the fourth quarter Thursday at home and were held to two points in the final frame in the North Iowa Cedar League loss.
The Cougars (1-1) scored double digits in all four quarters to drop the Huskies (1-2) to a second straight loss.
No statistics were available as of press time.
AGWSR girls 43, Oelwein 10
The Huskies (1-2) dropped a second straight game Thursday at home. No statistics were available as of press time.