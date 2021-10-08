DIKE — Easy? Ha. Nice try.
Four of Class 2A’s top six ranked teams played out the championship pod of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament
Thursday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg, ranked No. 6 as of the latest rankings, went 1-1 and closed in third. No. 1 ranked Dike-New Hartford (39-1) swept its way to the title on its home court, with No. 7 Denver (32-7) placing second and the Cougars (30-6) behind their perennial rivals.
No. 3 South Hardin (28-2) dropped its first two matches of the season, losing the third-place match to Sumner, 25-17, 25-19.
“The four teams in the gym all sit ranked and ranked pretty high,” S-F head coach Tori Sorenson said. “So the matchups are tough. We know that.
“I wouldn’t say it was our best outing in the last two weeks of play. I didn’t feel like our serve-receive was sharp tonight, but other than that — like (Isabelle Elliott and Katie Reno) said, they did enough to win tonight.”
The Cougars led the second set, 11-9, before Morgan Brandt ripped off a kill and an ace for a four-point cushion. It ping-ponged between three and four over the next few points scored before a Brandt kill and Whitney Tegtmeier block pushed S-F’s lead to 19-14.
The advantage thinned to 22-19 before a combo block from Elliot and Tegtmeier began a set-ending 3-0 run. Alivia Lange added an ace and the Tigers final kill attempt went into the net to close the match.
“It’s almost like a light switch goes on,” Elliot said of pulling away at the end. “‘All right, we have to go now. This is our game.’”
Reno felt the club “keeping a positive mindset and always pushing through” was an aid in both set endings. South Hardin closed within 19-16 during the first set before Sumner ended the frame on a 6-1 run.
“We did see they were very scrappy, though,” Reno said. “They’re really good at keeping all the balls alive.”
Sorenson concurred after watching the Tigers play Denver and then facing them for the first time in school history.
“They keep a ton of balls alive,” Sorenson said. “Balls that you think are going to be down. They’re a very scrappy team. Kinda of reminds me of Wapsie, to be honest.”
Brandt and Elliott each collected eight kills while Payten Seehase had three and Reno added two. Tegtmeier put down two blocks and a kill. Elliott contributed a block and both Reno and Seehase garnered half a block.
Brandt and Lange each placed two aces.
Sorenson, Elliot and Reno all noted Dike’s low ceiling played a part in unforced errors they made throughout the two matches. Several times, balls dug or passed caromed right into the ceiling and bounded right back down onto the court.
Sorenson said it might take a given team both warmups and a set and a half to adjust.
It was somewhat of a factor in all four matches.
“You definitely have to keep yourself (lower) to the ground, not bring yourself up as high,” Reno said of the environment. “We tried preparing by suing our older gym (Wednesday) that has a lower ceiling. It seemed to help a little.”
The Cougars rallied to knot the opening set against the Wolverines at 13 during a run where Tegtmeier provided a block and a kill and Elliott had a kill.
An Elliott kill closed S-F’s deficit to 16-15, but the Wolverines went on a 9-1 run to close to first set, 25-17.
In the second, a trio of Dike errors gave the Cougars a 9-8 lead but it was immediately countered and Dike had a 13-9 lead. Morgan Block’s kill closed the visitors within 13-10, but they never got closer.
Dike ended the second set on a 6-0 run and won, 25-14.
Elliott earned eight kills while Block added three kills and half a block.
“We knew Dike was going to be tough and we knew we had to control our side of the net,” Elliot said. “We had some unforced errors that killed us.”