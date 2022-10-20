SUMNER — Boom.
Reload.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s bench mob unloads the chant pretty much every time junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott drives a powerful kill to the floor.
The group called it out plenty during a Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal Wednesday. The host needed every one of them as it rallied from a third-set deficit to sweep East Buchanan, 25-11, 25-11, 28-26, and advance to Monday’s semifinal round, also at Sumner.
“Volleyball, huh?” interim head coach Sarah Buhman joked as she left the gym.
East Buchanan (6-24) turned a 9-6 deficit into an 11-9 lead, then rattled off six more points after a Payten Seehase kill for a 17-10 advantage.
“We go through those slumps … we all kinda stuck together and pushed through, which is what we needed,” Elliott said of the turnaround. “We knew we needed to get the job done.
Sumner’s road back started with an Elliott kill and kept climbing as the Northern Iowa commit heated up.
The Cougars pulled within 17-14 (two Elliott kills, a Seehase ace and a Buccaneer hitting error), closed to 18-16 (two Elliott kills) and deadlocked at 20-20 (Elliott kill two Elliott aces).
Brielle Volker’s kill gave the host a lead again, but it was 23-all on a block of an Elliott kill attempt. Elliott’s tip fell for set point, but a hitting error followed. Seehase’s kill dropped, but an East Buchanan block followed.
The it was ‘Boom. Reload.’ thrice as Elliott took her team’s fate into her own volleyball-crushing hands. Three straight kills ended the Buccaneers’ season.
“We’ve talked a lot about grit and pushing through it a lot lately,” Elliott said. “I think it’s just perseverance.”
Offered classmate Morgan Block, “Perseverance, yes. For sure.”
Sumner (29-10) led 6-1 and 8-3 before the visitors closed within 8-6 on a kill and two Cougar hitting errors. East Buchanan garnered four kills during its five-point run (11-9) and fed off Sumner mistakes as it extended the lead to 17-10. Of the six points for the Buccaneer side during the run, Cougar errors accounted for four of them.
Two Jordyne Stone aces comprised East Buchanan’s offense in that timeframe.
“We didn’t give them any chance to work for it,” Block said. “It was all our errors, and they didn’t have to think or react.”
Added Elliott, “Lately, our big thing has been ‘control the controllables.’ In the third set, I don’t think we did that.”
When the host finally did, Elliott thrived. Nine of her match-best 23 kills were from point 28 of the frame to the end, as were two of her three aces.
Seehase (eight kills), Brielle Voelker (seven) and Block (six) all laid down significant strikes during the comeback, as well while the Cougars collected 47 kills.
Elliott and Volker combined for their side’s only block and Seehase accumulated six of Sumner’s 12 aces.
The Cougars will face West Branch in Monday’s semifinal.
“It was our silly mistakes. We fell out of our groove,” Elliott said. “It’s postseason now, it’s go time. We can’t have that.”
Added Block, “We weren’t going to just roll over, we were going to keep fighting. That’s what you do in the postseason.”