Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
An incredible first-set run had nearly everyone in purple and gold ecstatic Tuesday night as Oelwein hosted Sumner-Fredericksburg.
A rowdy student section.
Oelwein’s contingent on the floor.
Even head coach Lee Andersen screamed out “Let’s go” after the opening stanza of the North Iowa Cedar League East matchup.
Then Class 2A’s ninth-ranked team responded, cleaning up the next three sets to claim a 18-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-3, four set win in which Andersen later noted his team “ran out of steam” in the final frame.
The opening set was not only the first time the Huskies (10-14, 1-2 NICL East) took a set from the Cougars (12-4, 1-1), but was five points more than Oelwein claimed during Sumner’s sweep last season.
“We played really, really well for all of set one,” Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said. “We played up to the level of a team we’ve seen flashes of all season. Set one was probably, for us, almost a perfect set. We played just about as good as we’re going to play.”
Playing at Oelwein for the first time in their careers, seniors Isabelle Elliott and Alivia Lange admitted their squad might have overlooked the host but quickly realized the error.
“We definitely, I feel, underestimated them and didn’t come to play,” Elliott said. “We were out of system a lot, our serve-receive wasn’t the best. It just wasn’t us.”
Added Lange, “Their student section was really good, really loud. That probably got in some people’s heads. But after that we dug ourselves out of the hole.”
Sumner led the second frame, 10-8, before tallying eight points over the next nine scored to take command at 18-9. Two kills, a block and a Morgan Block ace helped, and the run might have continued has the Cougars not committed four consecutive service errors after that.
Sumner still held the serve because Elliott dropped three kills and Block added another to offset each service miscue and hold a 22-13 lead.
An Elliott kill and ace from Lange moved the set to 24-13. Zoey Reisner’s kill drew the host 10 points away, but an Oelwein service error leveled the set.
The visitors scored seven of the third stanza’s first 10 points for a 7-3 edge, then later pulled out a quick five-point run for a 13-5 advantage. Fourteen-7 became 17-7 off three Oelwein errors and it was 23-9 off consecutive Block aces before the host rallied.
The Huskies put up two kills, a block and an ace amidst a 5-1 spurt, but got no closer as Elliott ended the set with a spike and a 2-1 match lead.
“Even in the first set, we had momentum at the end,” Lange said. “It went up from the beginning. Each set we added components in, and it felt like we ended with Cougar volleyball.”
Added Elliott of the rally, “If anything, (the first set) fueled our fire. ‘This isn’t us; we know we can do a lot better.’ So, we just went out there and picked it up a lot.”
The University of Northern Iowa commit began the fourth stanza with a kill and Andersen burned two timeouts as the Cougars raced out to a 13-2 lead. A Sumner hitting error thinned the gap, but it was the closest Oelwein got.
The Cougars rolled off 12 straight points to claim the set and match.
“What happened is it’s awfully hard to maintain that level, especially against a team like Sumner-Fred and a hitter like Isabelle Elliott, who is a junior in high school and is going DI,” Andersen said.
Oelwein trailed the opening frame 4-1, but utilized a Zoey Reisner block to close within one point (4-3) and another Reisner block during a 5-0 run to pull ahead, 8-5. After an Elliott kill, the Huskies reeled off another seven points (15-6), with Reisner contributing a kill and two aces and the Cougars making four errors.
The host held tight to its lead. It was 19-9 after a Reisner kill, 20-11 after a Natalie Crandall kill and 22-13 after Joslynn dropped a soft kill on the other side.
Elliott went to work, putting down and ace and two kills as the Cougars closed within 22-18. Reisner responded with a kill and ace over the next three points to give Oelwein the lead and send the home faithful into a brief euphoria.
Then Elliott and her teammates regrouped and went to work.
Elliott collected 25 of her team’s 35 kills and added 13 digs, seven aces and a block to her production. Block contributed five aces, four digs, three kills and 1.5 blocks while Lange garnered 22 digs, two aces and two assists.
Payten Seehase chipped in 16 assists, 10 digs, two aces, two kills and 1.5 blocks.
Reisner claimed 15 digs, five kills, four aces and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies.
Melchert picked up six assists, three aces and three kills while Emma Smock had eight digs and two kills. Izsy Fauser chipped in an assist and block.
“Toward the end, we ran out of steam because we exerted so much energy, so much emotion, playing our hearts out the first three sets,” Andersen said. “We were just tired. wAs a coach, what else can you ask for?”