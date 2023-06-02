Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Ava Bernhard was named an Iowa Association of Track and Field Coaches academic All-State honoree recently. Bernhard is a two-time 2A state qualifier, with a seventh-place distance medley relay this season and a 400-meter relay in 2022.
“I think that it is a very cool opportunity,” Bernhard said. “I am so glad that I have gotten the chance to participate in track and field throughout my four years at high school. and that I was able to create a stable balance between my academics and my athletics.”
The requirements for an All-State selection are the athlete must be a senior with a 3.8 cumulative grade-point average, and have qualified for the state meet.
“Ava has been a great teammate and leader on our track team,” head coach Dan Leete said. “She has been a solid contributor in many relays. Ava is very involved at SFHS and participated in multiple extracurricular activities while excelling in the academic and fine arts classes.”