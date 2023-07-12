Mike Quigley was adamant.
If Brett Meyer wants to come back, the door is always open.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli head baseball coach, and also a football assistant, resigned recently after being accepted into graduate school at Des Moines University, a private medical school.
An S-F alum and former Wartburg football player, Meyer took over the program in 2021 and led it to a two-year record of 31-16. That serves as the Cougars’ best two-year stretch since 2013-14 (35-27).
“These last couple summers of coaching have been some of the most fun and rewarding experiences I could’ve asked for,” Meyer said. “Taking over the program as a 20-year-old college kid, I was nervous, to say the least.
“I didn’t know how the players, community, and other coaches would react to someone so young taking over as a head coach. I was met with nothing but support from my family, peers, players, and parents and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
The Cougars won seven games each season in North Iowa Cedar League East play, going 7-5 in 2022 and 7-4 in 2023, with one conference game lost to postponement.
S-F-T took one of the three-game series from Jesup each season and won the series, 2-1, against Wapsie Valley this season.
“While I may have been inexperienced as a coach, being fresh out of the sport, I knew what type of coaching I wanted; I wanted to be that coach for my guys,” Meyer said. “I wanted to be the positive coach that focuses more on correcting mistakes rather than punishing them.
“From day one, the boys were all in and that began to show starting last year. This group has given more to me than I can thank them for, and I look forward to seeing them succeed next year because they deserve every bit of success that is coming their way.”
Meyer graduated from Wartburg this past spring. He was a 1A Northeast District second-team honoree in 2019 as a Sumner-Fredericksburg senior.
“He is an outstanding person who has a passion for sports and leading young men,” Quigley said. “He has done a great job of transforming our baseball program into the successful program that it currently is. We wish him luck and hope he finds his way back to SF in the near future.”