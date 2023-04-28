Slow, steady.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor placed eighth at the girl’s 3,000-meter run at the Drake Relays on Thursday in Des Moines.
The junior was 12th after 200 meters, dropped to 16th after 400 meters, then steadily worked her way into the top 12 with 1,800 meters run. Trainor was ninth by 2,600 meters with a 1 minute, 22.12 seconds lap and closed her final lap in 1:16.51 to push into eighth.
Trainor also broke the Cougars’ school record when she clocked 10:13.21
“I was really excited to get this experience and was just glad to be there,” she said. “Going into the race, I knew I was seeded 20 out of 21 so my goal was to just go out and get the school record, which was 10:38.
“During the race I just tried to keep working my way up from the back of the pack and ended up in eighth with a huge personal-best of 10:13. I’m glad I got to compete with some huge competition.”
On Friday, North Fayette Valley’s Ayden Burrow placed 10th in the 110 high hurdles and missed finals qualifying by 0.05 seconds. He clocked a 14.9 time.
Wapsie Valley’s 400 relays — boys and girls — run this morning in the preliminary round.
Golf
Oelwein sweeps Wapsie Valley
The boys won, 162-203, and the girls won, 194-270, on Thursday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The boys moved to 10-1 with their second lowest score of the season and third in a row under 165 in a week. Brandon Tournier shot an even-par 36 as medalist and both Ethan Anderson and Maddox Pattison carded 41s. Owen Gieselman and Trevor Kane shot 44s.
Wapsie Valley’s Tucker Ladeburg shot a 46 to lead the Warriors.
The girls moved to 10-1, as well, posting three scores in the 40s and four of the top five individual marks. Jaylynn Craun shot a 46, Emma Smock carded a 47 and Zoey Reisner hit a 49. Hannah Patrick shot a 52 and Wapsie Valley’s Anna Curley carded a 53 to place fifth.
West Central falls at
MFL MarMac
The Bulldogs won, 157-204, in the boys dual and 206-251 in the girls on Thursday in Monona. Brandon Cushion shot a 46 for the boys (1-3). Abby Squires shot a 57 for the girls (0-4).
Sumner-Fredericksburg splits at LaPorte City
The Cougar girls shot a 180 to best the Knights, 180-225, on Thursday. The boys shot a 180 but fell, 154-180.
Jaymison Howard tied for first with a 37 and Aidan Koester shot a 44 to place seventh for the boys (3-11). The girls (8-2) saw Chloe Bolte card a 35 and Zoey Rhea shot a 42. Isabel Christensen shot a 49 to tie for third.
Tennis
Waverly-Shell Rock boys 9, Oelwein 0
Nevin Berry dragged out his No. 4 singles match but fell, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 to Brady Willis as the Huskies’ lone three-set match on Thursday in Oelwein.
Nolan Lamphier and Austin Schoultz lost, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles for Oelwein (2-6).
Soccer
North Fayette Valley boys 3, Hudson 0
The win streak hit three as the TigerHawks (5-4) won Thursday in Elgin. Lincoln Aeschliman scored twice, and Anden Starkweather added a tally. Andre Fuentes posted two assists.
Kaleb White made three saves and claimed his fifth clean sheet of the season.
“We played an excellent game against a good Hudson team,” head coach Ignacio Fuientes said. “We are coming together and gaining confidence to face the post-season tournament.”