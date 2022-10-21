Two consecutive?
Sure, two consecutive.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor won the Monticello state qualifier Thursday, her second state qualifier win in as many years, to stamp an automatic spot to state.
Trainor won the Monticello qualifier by nine seconds and clocked 18 minutes, 59 seconds in gaining another gold medal.
“I am very happy with how I performed and was excited to see that I broke 19 minutes finally,” Trainor said. “My hard work has paid off so far and I’m super thankful for all my teammates and coaches especially Saela (Steege), Isaac (Boehmler) and Ethan (Boyle) who have helped push me during practice.
“Now I am on to state and want to PR one more time.”
The Cougars won a tiebreaker for fourth place, with both sixth runner Ella Pitz and seventh runner Jana Meyer clocking 23 minutes and placing 36th and 37th. Jesup’s sixth runner was in 39th, while its fifth was in 38th.
Unfortunately, Sumner missed out on a second straight team trip to state. It scored 108 points, while runner-up and third place teams Tipton and Beckman Catholic scored 59 apiece.
Steege was 25th (22:05), Sophie Boehmler was 26th (22:06) and Rylee Shonka was 27th (22:22). Senior Lily Mayo was 29th in 22:29.
“Our team did good tonight, we just got stuck in a very hard district,” Trainor said. “I am sad that the team didn’t make it, but it gives us motivation to work harder to come back stronger next year.”
Sumner’s boys placed 11th in the boys race. Seniors Boyle and Isaac Boehmler placed 40-42 in times of 18:57 and 18:59, respectively. Senior Ryan Rich was seventh for the team, placing 79th in 21:40.
