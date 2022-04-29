It remains unblemished.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls golf bested Union Community, 183-223, Thursday in La Porte City to move to 7-0 in North Iowa Cedar League duals and matches overall.
Chloe Bolte was medalist with a 43 while Morgan Brandt and Katie Reno each shot a 46. Emma Koester’s 52 tied for fourth and rounded out the team score.
The Cougar boys fell, 157-198. Joe Kroenecke’s 46 led Sumner (2-8, 1-6). Jaymison Howard (47) was a stroke behind.
North Fayette Valley girls draw with MFL MarMac
Six couldn’t settle it.
“I have never seen a meet like this before,” NFV head coach Robin Madole wrote to the Daily Register after Thursday’s 234-234 Upper Iowa Conference dual tie with MFL MarMac at Tri City Golf Club.
Each scoring quartet posted a 234. Both No. 5s — NFV’s Shae Moncada and MFL’s Clare Grau — shot a 72. Both No 6s — NFV’s Kierra Alexander and MFL’s Mallory Lang — posted a 75.
“That’s very interesting,” Madole added. “Long ago there were ties but that was before they rotated to the No. 5 and then 6 players. It certainly makes it a full team effort on both sides.”
Claire Cummings’ 51 was good for runner-up. TigerHawks Claire Britt (57), Abby Chicken (62) and Ally Torkelson (64) followed.
The boys fell, 162-173. Individual scores were not available as of press time.
West Central boys fall in triangular
The Blue Devils shot a 222 during a triangular at Silver Springs Golf Club on Thursday in Ossian. Nathan Dolf led the way with a 53.
Track
Wapsie’s Meyer, Jesup pair compete at Drake Relays
Wapsie Valley senior Gunner Meyer tied for 15th in the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch) and placed 18th in the 110-meter hurdles Friday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau placed third in the shot put (55-10.75), hitting that mark on his sixth throw. Lienau placed 10th in the discus (164 feet) on Friday while Mallory Becker no-heighted in the high jump.