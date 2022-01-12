Even with a late run, it was three points short.
Sumner-Fredericksburg went 1-1 during a home triangular Tuesday, losing 42-39 to South Winneshiek as the Warriors seven victories were a mix of five pins, a forfeit and an injury0time forfeit that all came up as six-point pickups.
Hillary Trainor’s forfeit win at 113 began a streak of match-ending wins for the Cougars. All were six-point wins as Cael Judisch, Trace Meyer, Kaden Meyer and Hunter Jurgensen garnered pins. It drew the score from 42-9 to 42-39.
All four of those wrestlers went 2-0, with Judisch adding a 4-0 win against Edgewood-Colesburg and Trace Meyer adding a 9-7 win.
Nathan Egan (145, 8-5 decision) also went 2-0, as did Jesse Jones (160, pin).
Hudson 57,
Oelwein 21
During a makeup of a previously scheduled triangular, Oelwein’s Christian Stoler (285, 48-second pin) and Corbin Wagenknecht (120, pin at 1:58) earned pins Tuesday in Hudson.
Regan McKeeman (132) won, 5-0, and Kale Berinobis (106) grabbed a forfeit win.