SUMNER — Happy senior day?
Sure, happy senior day.
Sumner-Fredericksburg closed its regular season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday, utilizing multiple short runs each frame to either push ahead comfortably or rally itself into a lead.
The Cougars (27-10) also celebrated four-year starters Alivia Lange and Payten Seehase, who plan to make two more starts on their home court while Sumner hosts the 2A Region 6 quarterfinal and semifinal.
“We knew what we needed to do, and we came out and executed,” Seehase said. “If we got down a couple points, we knew we could fight back and win this game.”
Added Lange, “We stayed calm in those situations. Nobody got flustered tonight … it eventually will work itself out if you stay calm and keep doing the same things you do in practice.”
The Cougars took control of the opening set early, with an Isabelle Elliott kill leading to a five-point run and a 7-1 score. Consecutive aces from Lange put the advantage at 17-5 and the Falcons (21-16) never got closer than 10 (21-10) after that.
It was 8-5, Cougars, in the second when Elliott put together an ace and kill and Seehase added a kill for an 11-5 lead. The visitors stormed back on a seven-point burst and took a 12-11 lead on an attack error.
Sumner quickly regained control, but led just 17-16 when two kills and a Seehase ace helped it pull ahead for good (21-16). Aplington picked up a point here and there until the frame ended on a Seehase ace.
“We’re always told we need to communicate in those situations (of falling behind), and I felt like we came out there and did,” Seehase said.
The Falcons closed a 7-4 third-set deficit to 7-6 and later thinned an 11-6 deficit to 11-10. A pair of Cougar errors helped the visiting team take the lead at 14-13, and it remained close even as the host regained the advantage (16-14).
Kills from, in order — Elliott, Morgan Block and Seehase turned the tide for good and gave Sumner a 20-16 lead.
Addi Murray and Block added spikes for a 22-17 score. It was 23-20, Sumner, when a pair of Aplington errors closed the frame and match.
Elliott collected a 13-kill, 10-dig double-double with an ace and an assist. Seehase contributed nine kills, six digs and three aces and Lange chipped in 10 digs, six aces and two assists.
Alexa Buhman had 22 aces and Zoey Rhea put down three aces.
Sumner is off until next Wednesday when it hosts Alburnett or East Buchanan.
“We have to take it 120 percent every day in practice,” Lange said. “Each day is a new day. You can work on everything super-hard in practice and drill it out. And you play like you practice.”