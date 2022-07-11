A daunting task awaits.
Davenport Assumption is ranked No. 2 by the IGHSAU. The Knights (33-8) are one of just three teams left with 30 or more wins, and rated third amongst 3A schools and 20th across the state by Varsity Bound rating metrics.
Assumption has mercy-ruled its last four opponents and is on a six-game win streak heading into tonight’s 3A Region 6 championship.
The Knights are also the defending 3A champions.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (23-5) was ranked 13 by the IGHSAU in its final class rankings, moving up into the top 15 for the first time this season based on a postseason run. The Cougars won the North Iowa Cedar League East division, and are on an eight-game win streak.
Kevin Bergman’s club hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2012 and hasn’t played for a berth since 2015. Even for a veteran ballclub with several multisport athletes, this is new territory.
S-F-T starts with its youthful, two-girl pitching staff. Freshman Saela Steege (17-5, 1.53 earned-run average) is the workhorse, with eighth-grader Addi Murray (6-0, 1.23 ERA, one save) providing support. Murray’s six-out save Saturday was key to the Cougars advancing to Davenport.
Offensively, S-F-T is sparked by its speed. Isabel Bernard has 57 steals, with Jana Meyer at 25 for 25; the pair has 82 of their 97 stolen bases. The Cougars have drawn 92 walks, with four above 10 — Meyer at 15, Aubree Land at 13, Bernard at 12 and Alivia Lange at 10. Bernard and Lange have been hit three times apiece.
Bernard’s slap-hitting 41 hits lead the team, with Meyer at 34. Bernard (.441) and Meyer (.366) are top-2 in average, with Jamie Jones (.364, team-best three home runs) right behind. Bernard (30 runs) and Meyer (28) are also top-2 in runs scored.
Bernard, Meyer and Lange provide a trio of left-handers to ignite the offense.
Jones also has 13 doubles while Lange has four triples.
Morgan Brandt has driven in 31 runs, with Jones at 20.
Assumption’s Bella Nigey (21-3) has a 0.78 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 25 starts, with Leah Maro (11-5, 2.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts) as a No. 2. Like Bernard with S-F-T, Jessie Wardlow (38) has a large chunk of the Knights’ 158 steals; she also has scored 57 runs. Isabella Krogman has 21, with four others at 12 or more.
Sydney Roe has eight homers and bats .521, with Wardlow (64 hits) at .489. Krogman has scored 32 runs and drawn 13 walks.
Helen Sons has a .475 average, with 34 RBI and 15 walks.
Assumption bats .409, with 285 RBI and 128 extra-base hits.