Keeping up with the Joneses.
Sumner remained in contention for a North Iowa Cedar League East crown with a 10-0, five-inning victory at the Oelwein Veteran Sports Complex on Thursday. The Cougars (12-3, 5-2) are one of three with five or more wins at the top of the table, joining Jesup (6-1) and Wapsie Valley (6-3).
Brett Meyer’s team is 1-1 against Wapsie and 0-1 against Jesup, with the season series still in the balance.
On Thursday, the Cougars took advantage of nine walks and four hit batters to score at least one run in each of the first four innings. Noah Henderson and Ty VanEngelenburg each walked three times, which moved baserunners over each time out. Kade Mitchell went 1 for 1 with a walk and hit-by-pitch, and also scored three times. He added two runs batted in and two steals.
Trace Meyer went 2 for 3 and Davis van Sickle went 2 for 4. Jaymison Howard (two steals) drove in two and scored three runs.
Henderson threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and hitting one batter. He struck out seven and saw his defense make nine putouts.
“I trusted my defense, and that helped me,” Henderson said. “Knowing I could put the ball where they should be able to hit it because I could trust my defense, that was the key.”
Coming off a roughly six-hour doubleheader split Wednesday, the Huskies (7-12, 2-6) got hits from Nevin Berry and Kale Horkheimer. Terick Pryor was hit by a pitch.
Wapsie Valley 6, Union Community 1
A four-run third was enough to push the Warriors (14-9, 6-3) ahead for good and give them the NICL East season series sweep Thursday in Fairbank.
Jaxson Kuhlmann drove in three and Blake Hesse drove in two. Hesse struck out four while throwing a complete game.
Tucker Ladeburg went 3 for 4 while Justus Kelley and Kuhlmann each went 2 for 4. Wapsie collected 13 hits, with at least one from everyone in the lineup.
Prince of Peace 6, Starmont-West Central 4
The Irish broke a 3-3 deadlock with three runs in the top of the fifth Thursday in Arlington. No statistics were available for the StarDevils (9-8).
Softball
Land, Trask homer as Sumner wins in Oelwein
Host Oelwein staved off a run-rule result for an inning, but a second homer run from Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli closed the game, 13-2, in the sixth Thursday at the Oelwein Veterans Sports Complex.
Myla Trask hit a two-run home run to go with Aubree Land’s earlier three-run shot and Jamie Jones, Land and Addison Murray each drove in three runs.
“Again, it was a two-strike count and I was just trying to put it in play,” Land said of her second North Iowa Cedar League East road home run this week. “And it went over.”
Jana Meyer went 3 for 4, scored three runs and stole two bases. Jones went 2 for 2 and six players had two hits apiece.
Murray pitched a complete game, scattering five hits, a walk and a hit batter for S-F-T (18-4, 7-0)
Emma Smock’s sacrifice fly and Zoey Reisner’s single accounted for Oelwein’s runs. Joslynn Melchert went 2 for 3 for the Huskies (7-11, 3-4).
Wapsie Valley 16, Union Community 3
The Warriors (16-6, 3-6) collected 14 hits and saw five players, including the top four in the lineup, snag two RBI apiece during a four-inning NICL East win Thursday in Fairbank.
Maya Barnes went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Anna Curley, Peyton Curley (three runs) and Elle Voy each picked up two hits. Taylor Buhr pitched a four-inning complete game; she also stole two bases as Wapsie took the season series, 2-1.
West Central sweeps Postville
The Blue Devils scored 41 percent of their season’s total runs during a 21-5, 14-2 Upper Iowa Conference sweep on Wednesday in Postville.
Sam Steinbronn and Macey Tellin stole three bases apiece and Hannah Scott drove in seven runs for West Central (4-15, 2-8). Lilly Eitel tripled and doubled while going 3 for 8, Tellin was 3 for 6 and Emily Edeker scored five runs.
Scott was 5 for 7.
Abby Squires struck out three in two innings for one victory while Faith Steinbronn pitched a complete game. She struck out seven.
S-F-T 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
Murray’s grand slam helped turn around a 3-0 deficit to the Go-Hawks, and the freshman struck out six Wednesday in Sumner.
Bernard drove in two.