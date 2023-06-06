SUMNER — Addison Murray didn’t plan on pitching twice Monday.
Turned out to be not a big deal.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli freshman found out when she got to the field she might pitch in both North Iowa Cedar League East games against Oelwein. OK, then.
“I didn’t know (I was going to be pitching both) until he came up and said it,” Murray said of S-F-T head coach Kevin Bergman’s conversation. “It was fine.”
Murray threw 10 total innings, allowing 10 hits, one earned run and one walk as the Cougars swept, winning 11-0 and 10-3.
Sumner (12-2, 4-0 NICL East) also utilized eighth-grader Kylee Krueger for two innings in the first game; she allowed just one hit and struck out one. Murray’s game 1 total was three innings.
“I have so much confidence in Kylee when she comes (into the circle). She’s a great young pitcher, and she did her job well today,” Murray said. “I think my defense behind me did a very good job. The offense picked up compared to the couple games before.”
Oelwein (6-7, 2-3) scratched out a run in the top of the third to close within 3-1, but the Cougars scored six in the bottom half and added one in the fourth for a 10-1 score.
The Huskies got to Murray in the top of the seventh as Grace Gearhart and Emma Smock drove in runs for the final scoreline.
“Oelwein had some good hits in the last couple innings that we couldn’t get to,” Murray said. “Nothing to be mad about.”
Macy Westendorf went 4 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in the second game. Mallory Bratten, Jaylynn Craun, Grace Gearhart, Kinzie See and Smock also collected hits after the group was limited to just a couple hits in the opener.
Westendorf was 4 for 6 with an RBI, run, triple, and steal, and was hit by a pitch. Alexa Berryman went 2 for 5.
Isabelle Elliott went 4 for 6 to lead the Cougars, which saw Murray (3 for 3), Greyson Smith (3 for 5) and Isabel Bernard (3 for 6) each garner three hits and four others snag two apiece.
Bernard, Jamie Jones and Alivia Lange drove in three apiece as S-F-T went 22 for 51 and collected 17 RBIs.
“It took us a little while to maybe get through the lineup, then we started coming out and hitting in the first game,” Bergman said. “We had some kids come through that hadn’t been coming through; it was good to see Greyson Smith and some of them others making their mark, getting some big hits for us.”