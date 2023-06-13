FAIRBANK — Tick. Tick. Tick.
Boom.
Two big innings — one in each contest — propelled Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli to a North Iowa Cedar League East sweep against Wapsie Valley on Monday, with a pair of four-runs fourths leading the way to scores of 4-2 and 7-1 and give the Cougars (16-3, 6-0) a relative stranglehold on a potential conference crown.
“Everybody just did their job,” Addison Murray said. “We have lots of confidence in everyone’s ability, even the people who cheer us on in the dugout. Especially me, (in the circle) … I love hearing my teammates cheer.”
Added Aubree Land, “We all played as a team really well, and did good.”
The Warriors (14-6, 2-6) were riding a six-game win streak, but have dropped six of their eight league games.
“We’ve got to look toward the next game, and keep our heads up,” Warior head coach Austin Jeanes said. “Even if you win or lose, you have to have a quick memory.
“You can be riding so high after a few wins, and then … the next game is a new game. Anything can happen.”
Murray threw every pitch of two complete games, firing 157 pitches and scattering six hits across 14 innings. She gave up one earned run, hit one batter and walked one, with five strikeouts.
“Addi pitched a couple great games,” Land said. “Didn’t let up too many hits and we didn’t have too many errors. Our defense worked together, and even through an injury, we had players step up.”
S-F-T was without two starters: Prior commitments have both senior Alivia Lange and eighth-grader Greyson Smith out for the week. Land shifted to shortstop, Kyle Krueger started at third base and Elle Wedemeier started left field.
Krueger was injured during a collision in the bottom of the fifth, and Myla Trask came in to finish out the first game.
She made a pair of plays in the bottom of the seventh to help end the game, then went 1 for 3 in the second game and scored a run.
Wapsie led 1-0 in the opener as Sydney Matthias drove in Peyton Curley in the bottom of the third, but the visitors took the lead for good in the top of the fourth.
Jana Meyer singled, then scored after Land singled and there was an error on the play. Jamie Jones singled, and Isabelle Elliott’s single drove in Land for a 2-1 lead.
Jones scored on a passed ball, and Elle Wedemeier drove in Elliott with a one-out single.
The host pulled within 4-2 as Curley drove in pinch-runner Jaylin May, but Murray and the defense kept Wapsie off the board the next two innings.
“In the first one, we battled,” Jeanes said. “We battled and played it tightly, and anything could have happened. I thought at any time we could have broken that game open, but ... it didn’t happen that way.”
Sydney Matthias’ sacrifice fly brought in Curley for a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third to answer a two-run SFT top of the frame, then the visiting team struck again.
With two outs, the Cougars strung together Trask’s single, Isabel Bernard reaching on a dropped third strike and Meyer’s single. Land had a 2-2 count when she took an Anna Curley pitch to deep left field for a grand slam.
“I had two strikes on me, and I was just swinging to put it into play,” Land said. “I looked over and I saw the first base coach jumping up and down, screaming. Then I saw the ump (circling with his finger) and I figured it was gone.
“The hit felt good, but I thought it was just going to be like the one before, (my third-inning) double. But I guess not.”
“I called it. I did,” Murray said as Land laughed. “Aubree hit an absolute bomb.”
The Cougars scored one in the second as Alivia Seehase’s batted ball was thrown away to plate Wedemeier. They added two in the third as Meyer scored on a passed ball and Elliott drove in Land on a groundout.
“The second game, we made some mistakes and got in our own head,” Jeanes said. “That led to more mistakes. (Land) put a good swing on (the grand slam), and that happens.”